Maximum employers expect their workforce to grow in first half FY 2024-25: Teamlease

New Delhi [India], June 27 : The Indian employment market is projected to experience a 6.33 per cent incremental expansion over the first half of FY 2024-25, according to a report by TeamLease.

The report highlighted that 56 per cent of employers expect their workforce to grow, 21 per cent anticipate a decline, and 23 per cent believe their workforce size will remain unchanged.

The report provided a detailed analysis of the Indian job market across 23 industries and 20 cities. It highlighted workforce expansion trends, emphasizing the impact of economic conditions, organizational dynamics, skill shortages, and technological advancements on hiring strategies.

The growth in the employment market is attributed to the favourable economic conditions in the country, including a nearly 7 per cent GDP growth forecast for 2024 by most global rating agencies, which would make India the fastest-growing G-20 nation. Strong investment demand, peaking headline inflation, and a greater emphasis on technology and skills by employers are also key factors.

In terms of cities, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad emerge as the top cities with the highest proportion of employers expanding their workforce sizes. These cities attract businesses due to their established infrastructure, large talent pools, and economic vitality. The consistent preference for these major cities underscores their significance as job concentration hubs, despite the growing trend of expansion into new locations. These urban centres play a strategic role in driving employment growth and economic development in India.

The report also noted that nearly two out of five organizations are focusing on bridging skill gaps, highlighting a shift towards a more adaptable and skilled workforce in preparation for technological advancements and new skills.

The report said that Generative AI (GenAI) is particularly noteworthy, as it has the potential to transform key business processes, impacting workforce dynamics and reshaping talent management. In response, 35 per cent of surveyed organizations reported significant changes in their talent acquisition strategies to integrate advanced AI technologies such as GenAI.

On the unemployment front, the report stated out that a significant portion of the unemployed workforce, nearly 83 per cent, consists of youth aged 15-29. Over the past two decades, there has been a significant increase in the educational attainment of these unemployed youths. The proportion of those with at least secondary education rose from 35.2 per cent in 2000 to 65.7 per cent in 2022, indicating a rising educational profile among the unemployed.

However, the national unemployment rate has progressively decreased, falling to 3.1 per cent in 2023 from 3.6 per cent in 2022 and 4.2 per cent in 2021. The unemployment rate in urban areas also decreased from 7.2 per cent to 6.5 per cent for persons aged 15 years and above between October-December 2022 and October-December 2023.

The gig economy in India is experiencing rapid growth, with the number of gig workers projected to rise from 7.7 million in 2020 to 23.5 million by 2029-30, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 12 per cent. The distribution of gig work across skill levels includes 47 per cent in medium-skilled jobs, 22 per cent in high-skilled jobs, and 31 per cent in low-skilled jobs, highlighting the diverse opportunities within this sector.

In the Media & Entertainment industry, digital transformation and changing consumer preferences are driving 48 per cent of employers towards workforce growth in the first half of FY 2024-25. However, the other half of the industry faces turbulence and uncertainty.

