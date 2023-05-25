Maximum of sportiness: The new BMW Z4 Roadster launched in India

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 25: The new BMW Z4 Roadster was launched in India today. With powerful driving dynamics and a progressive design, the new BMW Z4 Roadster offers the freedom between road and open sky.

The new BMW Z4 Roadster is available at all BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model from June 2023 onwards.

Vikram Pawah, BMW Group India said, "With its hallmark BMW sporting prowess, the new BMW Z4 draws inspiration from the historic roots of the brand. It is the epitome of driving pleasure with its powerful engine, rear-wheel drive and a vehicle concept centered around agility and dynamic excellence with a premium ambience. With its dynamic proportions, emotional design and thrilling sportiness, the open-top two-seater takes the traditional roadster experience to the modern era. Driving memories are made of intense moments. Hitting a curve just right. Turning loose on a freeway. Dropping the top so the wind hits your hair. The BMW Z4 Roadster is the perfect machine to experience those moments."

The new BMW Z4 Roadster is available as a BMW M Performance model, the BMW Z4 M40i. The new BMW Z4 M40i is the sportiest model combining the elegance of a roadster and the athleticism of an M automobile. Some striking individual touches can be added to the BMW Z4 with a wide range of optional equipment.

The car is available at an ex-showroom price as follows -

The new BMW Z4 M40i - Rs 89,30,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The BMW Z4 M40i is available in Alpine White as non-metallic paintwork and in following metallic paintworks - Thundernight (new), Skyscraper grey (new), Portimao Blue (new), Black Sapphire, San Fransisco Red and an optional Frozen Grey II. The standard interior trim is in Aluminium Mesh Effect and upholstery options in Leather Vernasca Black, Leather Vernasca Cognac and Leather Vernasca Magma Red.

The car comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometers. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation.

BMW India Financial Services offer customized and flexible financial solutions that are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360@ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits. Secure Advance (enhanced Roadside Assistance coverage with host of other benefits) is provided complimentary for the first year.

The new BMW Z4.

A pure-bred roadster, the BMW Z4 is more sporting and visually appealing than ever encapsulating the modern interpretation of the classical open-top sports car. It brings fresh design accents to the exterior with the contemporary BMW design language. The newly designed BMW Kidney Grille sporting a horizontal inner structure design, large air intakes, the new vertically aligned LED headlights and a long bonnet that stretches over the wheel arches conveys pure dynamism. At the push of a button, the classic soft-top opens and closes electrically in ten seconds. With large Air Breathers on the front wheel arches and aerodynamic air vents, the new BMW Z4 Roadster looks and moves like a true driver's machine. The distinctive rear spoiler stands out elegantly from the surface while the lateral design lines flowing in at the shoulders frame the slim L shaped LED rear lights. The rear apron that combines with the diffusor and exhaust tailpipes, radiates a special presence and sporting flair.

The design of the interior also places the focus on the puristic sportiness of the new BMW Z4 Roadster. Inside there is a clearly structured arrangement of control elements, complemented by the driver-orientated cockpit design that enhances the focus on the driving experience. The Light package lends an elegant ambience that invites passengers to relax. The Ambient Light function creates a cosy lighting atmosphere in the interior while the 2-zone Air conditioning provides individual climate control within the cabin. The electric seat adjustment is easy to use, and the memory function allows the driver to save preferred settings. The through-loading system can utilize greater storage space when transporting larger items. The practicality of the new BMW Z4 Roadster features an increased storage space behind the seats with a retaining net, large cupholders under the centre armrest cover and roomy door pockets.

The roadster's BMW M Performance version - the BMW Z4 M40i combines the performance of a sports car with the freedom of a two-seater convertible. Numerous details inspired by BMW M motorsport set powerful accents and provide an exceptional measure of dynamics and agility. Some standard features like 19" M light alloy wheels, M Sports Brakes, Cerium Grey finish in the BMW Kidney Grille, exterior mirror caps and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes exudes a particularly sporty character.

In the interior, standard specification for the BMW Z4 M40i includes a leather and Alcantara interior with blue contrast stitching and blue piping. The trim finishers are in Aluminium Mesh Effect. Further, M sports seats with additional adjustment options along with an M leather steering wheel form a part of the high-quality cabin space.

A wide range of optional equipment's such as Mirror caps in Black, Softtop Anthracite, Adaptive Headlamps, interior and exterior mirror package, M seat belts, Harman Kardon Surround system , comfort Access, Driving Assistant, Active Cruise Control, BMW Head Up Display, Parking Assistant and individual paint Frozen Grey m can be chosen.

The innovative petrol engine from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offers considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds, thanks to BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology. The third generation, three-litre six-cylinder in-line engine sets BMW Z4 M40i apart with breathtaking performance with inherently instantaneous response, hearty appetite for revs and smoothness combine with improved efficiency. The three-litre engine of the BMW Z4 M40i produces an output of 250 kW / 340 hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,600 - 4,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 4.5 seconds.

The 8-speed Steptronic Sport Transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. Variable Sport Steering continuously adjusts the steering effort required depending on the current speed.

The new BMW Z4 Roadster features a new radically revised and modernized cockpit. The BMW ConnectedDrive features the new BMW Live Cockpit Professional that comes with BMW Operating System 7.0. The layout features a 10.25" digital instrument cluster in a hexagonal frame and a high-resolution (1920 x 720 pixels) touchscreen information display. Together, the two displays provide a large amount of information - all in the driver's direct field of vision. Customizable and personalized displays in the instrument cluster and the menu display in the central information screen can also be configured.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional also features an adaptive Navigation system (integrated Global Positioning System -GPS) with 3D maps, the next generation BMW iDrive with touch controller, Wireless Apple Car Play® and connectivity through Bluetooth and 2 USB ports. Also, available now are many driver assistance features like Active Park Distance Control (PDC), rear view camera assisted optional Parking Assistant function and Driving Assistant function. Other optional features include a high-end Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon with 12 loudspeakers and 408 Watts of output, a first ever full-color BMW Head-Up Display screen with a resolution of 400 x 800 pixels and Wireless Charging function.

BMW EfficientDynamics doubles 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' with features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, 50:50 Weight Distribution and lightweight construction amongst other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, driver is able to choose between different driving modes (ECOPRO, COMFORT, SPORT) to suit diverse driving conditions. The Adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes and M Sport differential, standard on BMW Z4 M40i Roadster raise the car's already impressive handling bar to even greater heights.

The new BMW Z4 Roadster features cutting-edge safety technologies. It provides optimal support in any situation with airbags front and side airbags for the driver and passenger, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor and an emergency spare wheel.

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

#BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure

To View the Specification Sheet, Click on the Link Below:

BMW Z4 M40i Specification Sheet

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor