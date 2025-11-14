Maximus International Limited Reports Strong Q2 & H1 FY2025-26 Results; Robust Growth in Profitability and Financial Strength

New Delhi [India], November 13:Maximus International Limited, a leading manufacturer and exporter of specialty lubricants and petroleum products, announced its financial results (limitedly reviewed) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025, posting robust growth across revenue, profitability, and key financial metrics.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights (INR in Lakhs):

Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) Performance – September 2025 vs June 2025

Revenue for the quarter increased 16% to ₹4,584 lakhs from ₹3,952 lakhs in the preceding quarter, driven by higher volumes and improved realizations. EBITDA grew 24% to ₹482 lakhs, supported by operational efficiencies and disciplined cost control.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹328 lakhs, registering a 32% sequential increase, while Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 20% to ₹279 lakhs. The Interest Service Coverage Ratio improved to 4.74 times, indicating stronger debt servicing capability. The Debt-Equity Ratio remained steady at the level of 0.68, reflecting a healthy capital structure.

Year-on-Year (YoY) Comparison – September 2025 vs September 2024

On a year-on-year basis, revenue expanded 28%, with EBITDA up 25%, driven by sustained cost optimization and scale benefits. PBT and PAT recorded robust growth of 27% and 30%, respectively, underscoring sustained profitability and efficient resource utilization.

Half-Yearly (H1 FY2025-26 vs H1 FY2024-25)

For the half year ended 30th September 2025, total revenue increased 14% to ₹8,536 lakhs from ₹7,506 lakhs in the corresponding period of the previous year. EBITDA improved 19% to ₹869 lakhs, while PAT advanced 20% to ₹512 lakhs, reflecting solid operational performance and financial discipline.

Maximus International Limited (BSE: 540401) is engaged in the manufacturing, trading, and export of specialty lubricants, base oils, and petroleum-based products. The Company caters to industrial and automotive sectors globally and is committed to innovation, quality, and sustainable growth.

