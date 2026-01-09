MBA Admissions Enter Final Phase at SIBM Nagpur; Admissions Close on January 16th, 2026

SMPL

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur (SIBM Nagpur), a constituent institute of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has entered the final phase of admissions for its MBA and MBA (Food and Agri-Business Management, FABM) programmes for the upcoming academic year. Interested candidates can apply till January 16, 2026, marking the last opportunity to be part of the institute's flagship postgraduate management programmes.

SIBM Nagpur is known for offering industry-aligned management education with a strong focus on experiential learning, leadership development, and real-world business exposure. Located near the MIHAN industrial corridor, the institute provides a fully residential learning environment designed to prepare students for dynamic corporate and sector-specific careers.

Speaking on the admissions, Prof. (Dr.) Shailesh Rastogi, said, "At SIBM Nagpur, we focus on developing socially responsible and industry-ready leaders. Our MBA and MBA (FABM) programmes are designed to offer a balanced blend of academic rigour, practical exposure, and ethical grounding. As we enter the final phase of admissions, we encourage aspiring managers to seize this opportunity and be part of an institution that emphasises holistic and future-oriented learning."

About the Programmes

The MBA programme at SIBM Nagpur is a two-year full-time residential course that builds a strong foundation in core management disciplines in the first year, followed by specialisations in the second year. The programme focuses on analytical thinking, strategic decision-making, and leadership readiness through classroom learning, live projects, and a mandatory summer internship. It admits 180 students annually into its flagship MBA programme, with specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Operations, Business Analytics and more.

The MBA (Food and Agri-Business Management - FABM) programme is designed to cater to the growing needs of India's agriculture, food processing, and allied sectors. It equips students with managerial, technical, and policy-oriented knowledge relevant to agri-business value chains, agribusiness marketing, rural management, and sustainable practices.

The MBA (Executive) programme is designed for working professionals with prior experience, offering a flexible weekend learning format. The programme combines core management concepts with leadership development, enabling participants to enhance strategic thinking, managerial effectiveness, and decision-making skills while continuing their professional careers.

Eligibility & Admission Process

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks (45% for SC/ST candidates) or be appearing for their final year examination. Admission is based on performance in the SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test), followed by a selection process comprising Group Exercise and Personal Interaction.

Placements, Recognitions & Rankings

SIBM Nagpur has demonstrated strong placement outcomes in recent years. According to the latest interim reports, the highest package offered to MBA students has reached ₹28.38 LPA, with an average package of ₹12.33 LPA. The MBA (Food and Agri-Business Management) programme has recorded a highest package of ₹19.72 LPA, with an average package of ₹11.94 LPA, reflecting consistent industry demand across both programmes.

SIBM Nagpur is part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), an institution recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with an 'A++' grade as part of the parent university. The institute's MBA programmes have also been ranked among India's reputed management courses by national education platforms

About SIBM Nagpur

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur (SIBM Nagpur) is a premier management institute and a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), a UGC-recognised institution known for its academic excellence and global outlook. Located near the MIHAN Special Economic Zone, SIBM Nagpur offers a fully residential learning environment that blends rigorous academics, industry exposure, and value-based education. Through its flagship MBA and MBA (Food and Agri-Business Management) programmes, the institute is committed to nurturing ethically grounded, industry-ready leaders equipped to thrive in an evolving global business landscape.

To know more, kindly visit - https://www.sibmnagpur.edu.in/

