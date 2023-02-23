Meatington, the frozen food brand organized a delightful culinary experience for talented women from India

New Delhi (India), February 23: During the glamorous and talent-filled event of – Mrs. Capital Of India, participants were taken on a scrumptious culinary journey by Meatington, a frozen, ready-to-cook snack brand. They provided a succulent feast to all the beautiful attendees with food tasting as well as gifting them hampers that contained a vast range of ready-to-cook frozen snacks. Fashion Meraki organized this fashion finale event, which was attended by about 500 married women from various parts of the country.

At the event, powerful and inspiring women showcased their talents. In addition, attendees were impressed with Meatington’s culinary offerings and liked the concept because of the ease of preparing these snacks on the go due to their simplicity. The Co-Founders of Meatington, Neeta Malik, Ashutosh Malik, and Sachin Sahgal, graced the event with their presence. On this occasion, Neeta Malik spoke to the media and stated, We are glad to be a part of this event and delighted to provide these lovely and inspiring women with frozen ready-to-eat snacks. Due to their ease and simplicity of preparation, these snacks would definitely appeal to all of these women who are busy balancing work and home life. In addition, she said, Meatington is pleased with the overwhelming response it has received in Punjab recently, and we have also launched our range of frozen veg and non-veg snacks in Jammu and Kashmir as well. Now we’re ready to introduce summer variations to our existing tikkas, kebabs, patties, momos, and nuggets and according to taste preferences, these offerings can be relished with bread, rumbles or biryanis.

On this occasion, entrepreneur chef Sachin Sahgal shared tips and tricks with women on how to prepare recipes with these ready-to-eat snacks and handle them properly. Women loved the fact that the range is preservative-free and comes with innovative technology that extends its shelf life if kept frozen.

In addition, Meatington announced their participation in Ahaar, which will take place in Pragati Maidan, inviting Delhi & NCR residents to experience the culinary feast and tantalizing flavours. Featuring European, Lucknowi, and Punjabi flavours, Meatington’s ready-to-cook and Heat & Eat range offer a wide variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs, tikkas, & patties.

There are many frozen food brands that do not use artificial flavors, colours, or preservatives, and Meatington is one of them, according to Ashutosh Malik. Instead, they use herbal ingredients to keep the food fresh and nutrient-dense. With high-tech packaging innovations and natural herbs, freezing food preserves micro and macronutrients and prevents harmful bacteria from growing. The Meatington preserves food without using harmful preservatives.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor