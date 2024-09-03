Media Expo New Delhi Aims to Evince Revolutionary and Latest Advancements from the World of Advertising, Branding and Signage Industry

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 3: To showcase cutting-edge innovations in the indoor and out-of-home advertising and signage industry, the 53rd edition of Media Expo New Delhi is all set to present the innovations and advancements from the exciting world of media solutions. Scheduled from 12-14 September 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the show floor will open its doors to more than 120 exhibitors with participation from the Indian and international brands.

Media Expo New Delhi 2024 - the much-anticipated trade fair which brings together the industry value chain from the advertising, printing, branding and signage will be spread across a 12,000 sqm gross floor area with an exciting showcase presenting innovations from 200+ leading brands in categories like printing equipment and technologies, signage and sign systems, retail and indoor-outdoor displays, digital signage, printing inks, media and fabrication tech and more.

The expo will mark the presence of the leading players from the domestic and international markets like HP, Colorjet, Monotech, Technova, Negi, Konica Minolta, Fujifilm, Konsburg, Mimaki and Epson among others who will exhibit their latest offerings and innovations.

Currently, this industry is witnessing a significant focus on sustainable and eco-friendly technologies, reflecting the growing demand for environmentally responsible practices. The rise of digitalization continued to emphasise the need for innovations in products and technologies. Some of the notable brands will showcase machinery and product displays that are eco-friendly, recyclable and consume low electricity, serving the need of the hour.

Sustainability in the Printing Ecosystem, Growth of Digital Out of Home (DOOH) and future of printing will be key discussions led by the subject matter experts. Besides these, there will also be sessions discussing strategies to increase profits with the right cost estimation and a Tech launch of UV Printer by Mehta Hitech with Epson Industrial Print Head T 3200.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, said: "Running successfully for the past two decades, Media Expo has evolved into much more than just an exhibition. It is a convergence of ideas, creativity and technology and an ideal platform to meet all the stakeholders from the indoor and outdoor advertising, branding and signage industry. Our goal is to provide a platform where the professionals from this ever-evolving industry can explore and keep themselves abreast of the innovations at the expo. Besides, the show promises the exchange of ideas leading to meaningful business relations and partnerships. The innovations showcased here will not only drive the industry forward but also set new benchmarks for creativity and efficiency."

According to the recent report by Statista on traditional out-of-home advertising, the segment is anticipated to experience a CAGR 2024-2029 of 1.66%, leading to a forecasted market volume of US$413.10 million by 2029. In 2024, the average advertising spend per capita in the traditional out-of-home advertising market is projected to be US$0.26.

The report states that Indian consumers have shown a strong preference for traditional out-of-home advertising mediums such as billboards, posters and signage. One of the key trends in the Indian out-of-home advertising market is the increasing use of digital technologies. Digital billboards and interactive displays are gaining popularity, as they provide advertisers with more flexibility and the ability to target specific audiences. This trend is expected to continue as technology becomes more accessible and affordable in India.

About the Indian signage industry segment, the IMARC group predicts that the sector will grow at a CAGR of 15.50% between 2024 and 2032. The increasing advancements in display technologies, such as high resolution, better colour accuracy and larger screen sizes, which enhance the overall viewing experience and attract more businesses to invest in digital signage solutions are driving the market.

The three-day trade fair will also provide an opportunity for the attendees to attend insightful knowledge sessions led by industry pioneers. The sessions will offer valuable knowledge on current trends, challenges and opportunities in the advertising, branding and signage industry. Additionally, the expo will also feature live product demonstrations, allowing visitors to experience the latest technologies first-hand.

