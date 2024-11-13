MediSun Energy and HSL Constructor Collaborate to Drive Sustainable Water and Energy Solutions Across Southeast Asia

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 13: MediSun Energy, a leader in pioneering osmotic (blue) energy technology, is thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HSL, a prominent Singapore-based infrastructure and environmental engineering and construction firm. The collaboration aims to advance sustainable solutions for water management and environmental resilience across Southeast Asia.

Under this MOU, HSL is granted exclusive rights to explore the distribution of MediSun Energy's products within key Southeast Asian markets, including Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam. HSL will leverage its established regional footprint and technical expertise to explore market opportunities for MediSun Energy's Reverse Electrodialysis (RED) technology, a breakthrough solution that generates electricity from saltwater, alongside MediSun Energy's advanced carbon capture solutions.

The MOU also provides for discussions on integrating MediSun Energy's RED technology with HSL's expertise in containerized reverse osmosis (RO) systems. Together, both companies will evaluate opportunities to develop integrated solutions that address water challenges, focusing on environmentally sustainable practices to enhance climate resilience and ecosystem health. Additional initiatives include exploring engineered and nature-based strategies for Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS), as well as promoting marine biodiversity.

Dusun Kim, CEO of MediSun Energy stated, "This collaboration with HSL is an exciting step forward in our mission to bring sustainable energy and water solutions to Southeast Asia. By working together, we aim to address pressing environmental challenges with innovative technology that supports long-term resilience."

Charles Quek, CEO of HSL commented, "We look forward to collaborating with MediSun Energy, whose technology aligns with our commitment to sustainable infrastructure and environmental responsibility. Together, we are well-positioned to create solutions tailored to the environmental needs of communities across Southeast Asia."

This collaboration reflects both companies' dedication to advancing sustainable solutions that promote water security, climate resilience, and carbon reduction. MediSun Energy and HSL are committed to driving positive environmental impact across the region through innovative and sustainable practices.

About MediSun Energy

MediSun Energy is a technology-driven company dedicated to advancing clean and efficient energy solutions. Our innovative WEGen technology utilises osmotic power to enhance energy efficiency in water desalination and to generate renewable energy. Committed to a net-carbon neutral future, we strive to deliver practical, sustainable solutions that align with our vision of a world powered by clean and green energy.

About HSL Constructor

HSL is a leading infrastructure and environmental engineering and construction company headquartered in Singapore, with a strong presence across Southeast Asia. Recognized for its expertise in sustainable construction within the water, marine, and environmental sectors, HSL has executed numerous projects focused on land reclamation, water management, renewable energy and marine civil engineering. Guided by its commitment to sustainable infrastructure, HSL supports regional development goals through projects that foster long-term environmental resilience and adaptation.

