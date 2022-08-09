Medtronic launches AI Powered GI Genius Module for Colonoscopy that offers enhanced visualization for detection of colorectal cancer in India

India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of (NYSE:MDT) today announced the launch of innovative computer-aided polyps detection system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) -- the GI GeniusTM intelligent endoscopy module.

A transformative solution that leans on deep learning algorithms and real-time data, the module empowers physicians to detect and treat colorectal cancer by offering enhanced visualization during colonoscopy. AIG hospital, Hyderabad becomes the first hospital in India to utilize the enhanced screening feature with GI GeniusTM.

As per GLOBOCAN 2020, colorectal cancer is the seventh deadliest cancer in India among both men and women.

There is an increased incidence trend in India due to changing lifestyles that include consumption of calorie-rich, processed food, low fiber diet and lack of physical activity. Indian Council of Medical Research states Annual Incidence Rates (AARs) for colon cancer and rectal cancer in men are 4.4 and 4.1 per 100000, respectively. The AAR for colon cancer in women is 3.9 per 100000. Symptoms of colorectal cancer are difficult to identify and timely screening and diagnosis are important. Screening colonoscopy assisted with artificial intelligence can be a boon for early detection.

The GI GeniusTM module uses advanced AI software to highlight suspicious polyps of various sizes, shapes, and morphologies with a visual marker in real-time. It serves as the gastroenterologists' ever-vigilant second observer, with a sensitivity rate per lesion of 99.7 per cent and less than 1 per cent false positives.

"We heartily welcome the advent of GI GeniusTM system by Medtronic in India and are extremely proud to be the first hospital in the country to utilize its enhanced screening feature for our patients. Technologically innovative and effective interventions such as these will play a significant role in enhancing our ability to combat the challenges arising from delayed diagnosis of colorectal cancer," said Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Chief of Gastroenterology AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad

"In line with its commitment to engineering the extraordinary, Medtronic has consistently sought to offer novel, transformative solutions that tap into the benefits of the latest technology and cutting-edge AI. The GI GeniusTM is one such offering, a powerful new ally in the fight against colorectal cancer, assisting physicians to accurately detect occurrences, and optimally care for their patients," said Chandrashekhar Jaiman, head of Specialty Therapies, Medtronic India. "Our vision continues to be informed by our fundamental goal of bringing disruptive innovations in the healthcare technology sector to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life."

Studies have shown that AI-assisted colonoscopy can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1 per cent increase in adenoma detection rate (ADR) reduces the risk of colorectal cancer by 3 per cent. GI GeniusTM module has been shown to increase ADR by up to 14.4 per cent.

