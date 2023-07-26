New Delhi (India), July 26: Step into the world of progress and innovation and “Meet the 10 Indian Influential Personalities on the Forefront of Progress in 2023.” These remarkable individuals from various industries have been driving positive change, transforming lives, and shaping a brighter future. From dynamic CEOs and visionary leaders to trailblazing entrepreneurs and tech pioneers, these influencers are trailblazers in their respective fields. Delve into the inspiring stories of these influential personalities, whose dedication and visionary ideas propel India towards progress and prosperity.

1. Prashanta Patra

Meet Prashanta Patra, an influential figure driving progress in 2023. As CEO & Founder of BundlePe, QuickFinz, and Veer Gaurav Project, his diverse journey includes serving the nation in defense and excelling as a Director in the Financial Business sector. Prashanta’s focus lies in creating massive employment opportunities through QuickFinz and Veer Gaurav, setting him apart from competitors. Unlike others, he prioritizes partner growth over revenue, offering high commissions on transactions. He values hard work, dedication and cares deeply for those actively participating in business growth. Prashanta’s revolutionary steps extended employment opportunities to ex-defense personnel and marginalized women, solidifying his influence in India’s progress.

2. Prachi Aggarwal

Introducing Prachi Aggarwal, an influential force propelling progress in 2023 through her brainchild, The Divine Grace Platform. As a visionary graphic and web designer, she founded this ISO 9001:2015 Certified Education platform in November 2020, dedicated to providing occult science knowledge and healing modalities worldwide. Starting with just one faculty and 11 participants, Prachi’s platform now enriches the lives of 5000+ individuals across countries, offering affordable, high-quality education. The Divine Grace stands out with its core values of integrity, trust, and customer satisfaction, enabling middle-class families to access spiritual wisdom with reasonable fees under core values. Her achievements include being awarded Woman Entrepreneur of the Year and being featured among India’s top 30 women entrepreneurs.

3. Zubair Masoodi

Meet Zubair Masoodi, a dynamic businessman and compassionate social worker leaving a profound mark in Kashmir. He pioneered the region’s first open-air restaurant, showcasing his entrepreneurial prowess. As a fervent social worker, he initiated the Anti-Drugs Campaign and received accolades at the G20 Summit by ANN News for his transformative charity work. Irrespective of religion, Zubair’s belief in helping others drives his philanthropic endeavors. Proud of his ancestral saffron trade heritage, his family has been spiritually connected with India for centuries. As President of IHRC and National General Secretary (Youth Wing) of Lok Janshakti Party, he tirelessly champions youth welfare and regional progress from Srinagar’s saffron town, Pampore.

4. Chaitanya Rathi

Introducing Chaitanya Rathi, an influential personality at the forefront of the event industry in 2023. Whether you call him an Emcee, Anchor, Host, Presenter, Compere, or VO Artiste, Chaitanya is known for his exceptional emceeing and hosting services. With over 2500 shows worldwide across corporate events, Government functions, weddings, and more, he stands out as one of India’s most experienced and preferred anchors. What sets him apart is his unwavering commitment to professionalism, backed by 100% positive client feedback over the last decade. Emcee Chaitanya’s unique touch of adding magic acts elevates events to unforgettable experiences. His sense of humour and impeccable dressing style leaves his audience asking for more. Live To Talk, Talk To Live with Chaitanya for the gold standard of anchoring and letting your events reach global audiences.

5. Advocate Mita Banerjee

Meet Advocate Mita Banerjee, an influential force driving legal justice in 2023. Setting her apart, she practices for societal welfare, not monetary gain. She is requested by Ram Krishna Mission when any of the victims faces harassment to get justice, and CRPF of the Indian Army recommend and requests her to render her services and conduct a seminar on Naxalite areas on Indian Constitution. Beyond her legal practice, she passionately works as a social and animal activist, embodying responsibility and care. On her initial day, she fought to rehabilitate 800 victim girls from human trafficking. Her impactful journey includes being Appointed as ‘Receiver’ and “Special Officer” by the Hon’ble High Court, Calcutta, her relentless pursuit of justice inspires all.

She represented India @ United Nations General Assembly for two times. She was the speaker and Guest of Honour of G20 summit at New Delhi. She is honoured with more than 30 national Awards and also nominated for PADMASHREE the Highest Civilian Award.

6. Anup Prasad

Meet Anup Prasad, an influential personality driving progress in 2023. A dynamic Avid Digital Marketer, Coach, Speaker, and Entrepreneur, he’s the CEO of Digital Gurukul, empowering 15,000+ students over 18 years. Anup’s mastery as a corporate speaker, digital marketing consultant, and coach sets him apart. He’s hailed for his work with leading 500 Fortune Companies, crafting impactful Lead Generation and Online Sales Strategies. Passionate about bridging the digital divide, Anup strives to make digital literacy accessible to all. From rural workshops to empowering underprivileged youth, he witnesses the transformative power of digital literacy. Together, let’s unlock India’s potential, embracing the digital revolution for a brighter, tech-empowered future.

7. Anurag Gupte

Introducing Anurag Gupte, a visionary leader propelling progress in 2023. As the CEO & Founder of MyRevue App & MyRevue Elite, he spearheads India’s First Product Discovery Platform. Drawing from his experience with esteemed brands like Snapdeal, Byju’s, and Livspace, Anurag revolutionizes product discovery for consumers and brands alike. With MyRevue Elite SAAS tool, he enables direct-to-consumer brands to skyrocket sales by 3x. Anurag’s composed demeanor and problem-solving prowess make him an invaluable asset to the company’s growth. His influential persona thrives on connecting with people, fostering meaningful relationships, and envisioning a world where influential personalities guide others towards making informed decisions.

8. Sarang B. Nagmote

Introducing Sarang B. Nagmote, a trailblazing Information Technology leader shaping progress in 2023. As an IT Security CIO and CISO, his multidimensional expertise enables him to navigate complex IT landscapes, proactively addressing security concerns. With qualifications in Computer Science Engineering, an MBA from IIM Calcutta, and a Law degree from Mumbai University, Sarang possesses a unique blend of legal, business, and technical acumen. Beyond corporate achievements, he dedicates himself to philanthropy and community involvement, leaving a positive impact on society. Sarang empowers the younger generation and professionals through cybersecurity training and career guidance, conducting 100+ free seminars at esteemed education institutions and banking firms. His influence extends beyond boundaries, ensuring a secure and innovative digital landscape.

9. Ankit Ravindra Jain

Meet Ankit Ravindra Jain, an influential personality making a significant impact in 2023. As India’s leading Sales Communication Strategist and a dedicated Civil Servant, he stands at the forefront of progress. Ankit’s unique expertise lies in amalgamating sales and communication, setting him apart from competitors. His passion for transforming lives has led him to conduct over 100 seminars and 500 webinars, positively impacting 50,000 sales professionals. A Four Times Josh Talks Speaker and TEDx speaker, Ankit’s influence extends to being a Professor at Bada Business (An initiative by Dr. Vivek Bindra). With a remarkable 10 years of public service and 4 years of sales communication coaching experience, he continues to empower business owners, entrepreneurs, and salespeople to achieve remarkable success.

10. Akash Kumar

Meet Akash Kumar, an influential Digital Marketer & Social Media Marketing specialist based in Noida at the forefront of progress in 2023. As the founder of “Handlebuzz ~ Digital Marketing Agency” his result-oriented team focuses on helping coaches and brands 2x their revenue.

With an impressive track record of earning 25 lakhs within 3 months, Akash provides consultancy to coaches, empowering them to achieve remarkable results. His #1 result oriented Digital Marketing agency, based in NOIDA, stands out from competitors due to its revenue-centric approach and diverse strategies. Akash’s commitment to sharing his expertise is evident through building a thriving community where he imparts valuable knowledge gained from his experiences. Featured in prestigious institutions and media platforms, he continues to inspire and lead in the digital marketing realm.

These 10 Indian influential personalities, their remarkable achievements and transformative impact continue to inspire us. From fostering employment opportunities to driving social change and embracing digital transformation, each of these trailblazers has made a significant contribution to India’s progress. Their stories serve as beacons of hope, showing us that determination, innovation, and a commitment to excellence can create a brighter and more promising future for all. Let their legacies inspire us to embrace change, lead with purpose, and play a significant role in shaping India’s journey towards progress and prosperity in 2023 and beyond.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

