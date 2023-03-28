Mehmood Ali's E-Cinema establishing in Hollywood lands, collaborating at global level

New Delhi [India], March 28 (/ATK): As per the insights, the Indian OTT platform- DON CINEMA is all set to launch its new OTT platform E CINEMA with attaching strings to the worldwide renowned Hollywood company UVT STUDIO to join the production and global releases.

Reports show that recently his parents' company Pen N Camera LLC has been registered in the world of Hollywood, USA.

For the near future of the platform, Ashok Khullar, the Founder of UVT STUDIO USA, A Hollywood production company, and Mehmood Ali, the Founder of Don Cinema & Pen Camera International, collaborate on the new film SECRET EYES. The Star-studded Casting will be done together by Hollywood and Bollywood. DON CINEMA has appeared achieved success in capturing the audience and PEN N CAMERA possesses more than 2000 films and has produced & released 179 web series, over 80 films in India & 40 films internationally.

In phase 2.0 E CINEMA the app had been upgraded with the thriving demand and is about to release new original films, web series as well as reality shows.

The team is coming up with a Music label this APRIL 2023 as the other side Dx whereas per the sources, an international felicitation is a new surprise on the way.

