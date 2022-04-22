Merck Foundation Launches the First Episode of Our Africa by Merck Foundation TV Program Which Raises Diabetes Awareness in Africa

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has launched the First Episode of their first-ever TV program - 'Our Africa by Merck Foundation' on Saturday, 16th April 2022 on KTN, Kenya and Sunday, 17th April on NTV, Uganda. The first episode which focused on raising awareness about the prevention of Diabetes amongst African communities has received great feedback and reviews from the viewers of the two channels.

The first-of-its-kind TV program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation", which is set to be the voice of the voiceless and break the silence about many critical and sensitive social and health issues in Africa such as; Breaking Infertility Stigma, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment and promoting Healthy lifestyle.

Senator, Dr RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, "I am very happy to receive this very positive and encouraging feedback on the show from our African viewers. I have received numerous messages on our social media about how they enjoyed and benefited from the first episode and are looking forward to watching more episodes with their family and friends. Our viewers and social media followers totally loved the fusion of addressing health / social issues with fashion, art and music! They found the show to be very entertaining and informative at the same time."

The first episode focused on creating awareness about the rising incidence of Diabetes and ways to prevent it, through the African Community of Fashion and Art with Purpose. This is to be noted that 45 million adults (20-79) in the African Region have Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT) which places them at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. These figures are estimated to reach 110 million by 2045. Moreover, Africa has the highest percentage of undiagnosed people - 70 per cent of adults living with diabetes do not know they have it. The First episode has raised awareness about diabetes early diagnosis. The guests highlighted the early signs and symptoms can include frequent urination, increased thirst, feeling tired and hungry, vision problems, slow wound healing, and yeast infections. They also highlighted diabetes prevention such as eating healthy, exercising regularly, stopping smoking, and limiting alcohol intake.

The first episode featured designs from Gabriel Froid and Kinneh Mbenga, young designers from Mauritius and The Gambia; Cwezi, a popular singer from Ghana; TeenushaSoobrah, a Nutritionist from Mauritius. The purpose was to educate our African communities about the prevention and early diagnosis of Diabetes through dialogue, featuring awareness messages in their designs. Moreover, creating a song about diabetes called "No More Diabetes" by Cwezi, Singer and Musician from Ghana.

This pan African show is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent guests from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa. The show is co-hosted by Brian Mulondo from Uganda.

"I am very proud to inform all our viewers that Merck Foundation has been providing specialty training for African, Asian, and Latin American doctors to better manage diabetes, hypertension, and endocrinology patients, through their "Merck Foundation Diabetes Blue Points Program" in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health and Medical Societies.

Merck Foundation provided 660 scholarships for Diabetes Master Course, One-Year Postgraduate Diploma and two-year master degree in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Preventative Cardiovascular Medicines from University from UK for doctors from 43 countries in Africa and beyond. Furthermore, the Master course in the Clinical Management of Diabetes in 4 languages- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, endorsed by Diabetes UK for doctors from African and Latin American countries. Therefore, I'd like to ask doctors who are watching to apply for our scholarships on to fill the public healthcare gap if needed in their communities," added Dr Kelej.

"But Merck Foundation has provided more than 1300 scholarships in 32 critical and underserved specialties such as; reproductive and sexual care, oncology, respiratory care, acute care, advanced surgery, pediatric emergency, orthopedic, neonatal care, fertility care and embryology, and more," Dr RashaKelej emphasized. 'Our Africa by Merck Foundation' TV program is currently being broadcasted in Kenya, Uganda, and Ghana, the TV program will also soon be aired in other African countries. Below are the details of the channels on which the TV show will be aired:

- Every Saturday @ 5:30 pm (EAT) on KTN, Kenya- Every Sunday @ 6:30 pm (EAT) on NTV Uganda- Every Sunday @ 2 pm on (GMT) GHOne TV, Ghana

"I am very excited to bring to you all the upcoming episodes of 'OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation' TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready."

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: ; , , , and .

