'Meri Sarkar Mera Abhiman' Campaign launched in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 22: "Meri Sarkar Mera Abhiman" campaign is launched to take the great works of the Modi government to the people at large. A book on 75 major schemes of the government was released on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence at a function of the Bhartiya Vitta Salahkar Samiti (BVSS).

This book has been jointly written by Gopal Krishna Agarwal, National Spokesperson for Economic Affairs of BJP and Gopal Kumar V R Honorary Member of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority of India (IEPFA).

The purpose of the book is to present 75 major schemes together in simple and common language so that the general public can benefit from it. In the next phase of this campaign, a big target has been set to reach 75 lakh people through social media and direct contact.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gopal Krishna Agarwal said that the BJP government has done a great job by achieving the welfare and empowerment of the people with more than 22 crore beneficiaries, but we need to achieve further by creating awareness and connecting with the potential beneficiaries at the grassroots level.

Shri Gopal Kumar V R who played a key guiding role in the launch of the national level campaign "Meri Sarkar, Mera Abhiman", launched a book which describes 75 major schemes of the government in areas such as health, housing, financial inclusion, agriculture and entrepreneurship. These schemes will further strengthen the basis of our socio-economic development with a people-centric approach, the campaign aims to reach out to people at the village level through the right content and creating mass awareness.

Author Gopal Kumar said that this book is the first publication of this campaign, and we will come up with many more similar publications with audio/video material through social media and disseminate the same through district level events.

"This publication contains a brief description of about 75 schemes, including scheme name, start date, objectives, benefits, eligibility and website link of the scheme. To help people take benefits of the scheme, we have Launched our first Namo Seva Kendra and a Help Desk (Sector 65, Noida, C 62. Helpline No.: 9891408720) where we engage with potential beneficiaries and inform them about various schemes in Gautam Buddha Nagar area This model can be emulated in other areas as well," said Agarwal.

During the program, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's tenure of 9 years was also discussed, with which the Honorable Prime Minister is bringing a big change with the goal of service, good governance and poor welfare. The Indian economy under Modi ji has become the engine of growth of the world.

The event was organized by the Bhartiya Vitta Salahkar Smiti (BVSS), an association of professionals, CAs, CS, lawyers and financial experts. Shri Subhash Aggarwal, Chairman of SMC Group, CA Praveen Kant, CA Sushil Gupta, Anil Gupta, Avnish Matta, Raj Chawla, Anil Sharma, Sandeep ji, Nalini Padmanabhan were honored on this occasion.

