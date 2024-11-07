Metro Group Launches The Presidential, Sets Industry-First Innovations & Standard

PNN

Mumbai (Mahrashtra) [India], November 7: In a bold and transformative move, Metro Group has launched The Presidential, an uber-luxury residential project in the prestigious Pokhran Road area of Thane. With a reputation for excellence and innovation built over 36 years, Metro Group is setting a new benchmark in real estate with The Presidential, offering features that have never been seen in the Indian residential market.

One of the project's standout offerings is a 5-Year Leak-Proof Guarantee, an industry-first for Indian real estate. The group's commitment to transparency and quality doesn't end there: The Presidential also features India's first live construction tracking system for buyers, alongside advanced discussions with a premier institute to introduce third-party quality certification. Together, these innovations aim to reassure buyers and deliver a standard of trust and excellence uncommon in the real estate sector.

Addressing Quality and Assurance with a Leak-Proof Guarantee

One of the most common complaints in urban residential buildings is water leakage, which can lead to structural and aesthetic damage, costly repairs, and compromised living conditions. The Presidential directly addresses these concerns with its 5-Year Leak-Proof Guarantee, a first in India designed to enhance buyer confidence and satisfaction.

Our mission is to blend luxury with assurance," said Metro Group Director Mahesh Gala. "This leak-proof guarantee isn't just a promise; it's a testament to the superior construction quality and our dedication to delivering an exceptional living experience. With The Presidential, we offer our buyers unparalleled peace of mind, knowing their investment is protected."

In a further move to ensure transparency, The Presidential features India's first live construction tracking system for homebuyers. Through this platform, buyers will have real-time access to their property's progress, with regular updates and visual feeds allowing them to monitor each phase of the construction. Metro Group explains that the system is designed to foster trust and open communication between the developer and buyers.

The live tracking system is another step forward in Metro Group's commitment to customer-centric innovation. This feature gives buyers control and insight, setting a new industry standard for transparency that many potential buyers are expected to appreciate. Transparency and trust are at the core of our work," noted Gala. "With the live tracking system, our buyers stay informed and connected to their investment, watching their dream home come to life. We believe in establishing a new level of openness and trustworthiness, which sets The Presidential apart."

In a pioneering effort to maintain the highest quality standards, Metro Group is in discussions with a prominent premier institute to offer third-party quality certification for The Presidential. Once formalised, this certification will provide an independent assessment of the construction quality, further reinforcing Metro Group's commitment to ensuring that what buyers are promised is precisely what they will receive.

Amenities That Define Luxury Living

Beyond these groundbreaking assurances, The Presidential also offers an expansive set of luxurious amenities that align with its positioning as Thane's elite address. The 3BHK residences, starting from 1200+ sq. ft., boast high-end features such as an infinity pool, AI-powered smart home technology, a fully equipped hybrid gym, and eco-friendly construction materials. Set against the serene backdrop of Yeoor Hills, The Presidential offers more than just a place to live; it offers a lifestyle. The project's vast amenities include a digital detox zone, a wellness centre, and rooftop gardens, aiming to create a balanced lifestyle that appeals to the modern, discerning buyer seeking luxury and sustainability. The Presidential by Metro Group is set to redefine the landscape of Pokhran Road, bringing an unmatched level of luxury to one of Thane's most desirable areas. The project's strategic location, emphasis on luxury, and advanced assurances for quality make it an attractive investment for those seeking a residence that matches their aspirations.

Metro Group's Legacy of Excellence

With over 20,000 happy families, 10 million square feet of developed real estate, and 6 million square feet currently under construction, Metro Group has consistently delivered projects beyond expectations. The group's focus on quality, trust, and customer satisfaction has made it one of the most respected names in the industry. The Presidential is a testament to Metro Group's unwavering dedication to creating homes embodying luxury and reliability. As the real estate industry in India continues to evolve, Metro Group's innovations at The Presidential are expected to set a new standard for what buyers canand shouldexpect from their homes.

