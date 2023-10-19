Metro Shoes launches its festive campaign 'Takes You to The New'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: Since 1955, Metro Shoes has been one of the most renowned and trusted footwear brands in India, with over 290 stores across 159 cities. Over the last six decades, the brand has managed to make an inter-generational impact, with its footwear being an integral part of its consumers' life journey for all occasions. This festive season, Metro Shoes proudly celebrates this legacy by unveiling its latest campaign, 'Takes You To The New', an ode to the underlying spirit of togetherness, love, and timeless connections.

Over the years, Metro Shoes has left an indelible mark in the Indian footwear landscape. By understanding the customers' ever-evolving needs and servicing them in the best way possible, the brand has definitely established a deep-rooted relation with its customer base. Rooted in tradition yet always embracing modernity, Metro Shoes has always reinvented its styles to fit changing preferences and suit the evolving needs of its consumers across age groups. The brand has managed to blend the best of classical values with contemporary style and has always enabled its consumers to adapt to new ways of life.

Through an endearing campaign that spotlights this narrative, the new campaign celebrates the pivotal role that Metro Shoes has played in the lives of consumers when they embark on new journeys, embrace new perspectives, or even adopt a new outlook towards life. As one journeys through uncharted territories in life, Metro Shoes is a brand that will always guide one through new experiences, feelings, and life stages.

The film's storyline revolves around the transformative journey of a couple as they step into a new world after their marriage. Together, they discover the significance of immersing themselves in novel experiences and nurturing deeper connections. India is an amalgamation of cultures and traditions, and inspired by the current cultural context, this film, too, spotlights the life of a young and modern couple who navigate through new experiences and imbibe new perspectives. The support, love, and acceptance they receive from their relatives further strengthens their bond and fills them with genuine excitement about this unfamiliar world. Whether it's a special occasion, a joyful celebration, or a stolen quiet moment shared with each other, they come to realize that life's journey is what truly matters, with Metro Shoes serving as their constant companion every step of the way.

"Keeping customer-centricity at our heart, Metro Brands has garnered insights for over six decades to know what each generation wants. Our collection resonates with traditional craftsmanship while addressing the evolving needs of our customers. We introduce fashion-forward silhouettes that pay homage to the traditions we hold dear. Our commitment is to deliver products that are both timeless and in line with modern needs, ensuring their quality and reliability.

The 'Takes You To The New' campaign is a heartfelt tribute to the connections we've formed with our customers. It's a celebration of our brand's place in people's lives and how we continue to be the catalyst for new beginnings and exciting experiences. Metro Shoes promises to be your companion, dedicated to serving you as you embrace tradition and navigate new horizons. In a world where love often expects compromises, our campaign dares to change the perspective. Join us on a journey where true identity is celebrated, equality is honoured, and relationship evolves hand in hand," says Deepika Deepti, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Metro Brands Limited.

Metro's new festive range offers a versatile range of footwear styles that are ideal for various occasions. Right from pristine white sneakers, suave brogues and loafers, sandals and kolhapuris in a classic colour palette of tans, browns, and blacks for men; to pastel-hued sandals, elegant slip-ons and glam block-heels in festive hues for women; each footwear style complements a variety of outfits right from western separates to Indian wear and is sure to make a style statement this season.

Join Metro shoes on this exciting journey to explore new horizons, create fresh memories and embark on unique adventures. The latest collection will be available across all Metro stores and online on https://www.metroshoes.com/

About Metro Brands Limited (BSE: 543426) (NSE: METROBRAND)

https://www.metroshoes.com/

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955 and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kid's footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc.

Metro Brands retail footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands, such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas, which complement its in-house brands. The Metro footwear range is specially curated based on regional sensitivity, to cater to the needs of different regions.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company operated 766 Stores across 182 cities, spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

