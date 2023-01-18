Meyer Vitabiotics conducts a wellness event on 12th January 2023 at the ITC Grand Central, Mumbai

Meyer Vitabiotics is a leading pharmaceutical company from India & a group company of Vitabiotics-UK's number 1 vitamin company conducted a wellness event on 12th January 2023 at the ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. The event received enthusiastic participation from the medical fraternity with more than 150 leading doctors across Mumbai attending the event.

In a post-pandemic world, the importance of a healthy lifestyle and the role played by good nutrition in ensuring strong immunity is well accepted. Globally, people have become more conscious of living a better lifestyle, reducing stress and taking a proactive health approach towards staying healthy.

Globally, the role of vitamins and supplements as preventive therapy is a well-accepted norm, however, in India, they are consumed mostly as a part of treatment. COVID-19 changed this perception. Nowadays, highly connected and globally aware consumers are putting their health and well-being first, especially holistic well-being that encompasses physical, mental and work-life balance. They are seeking answers on online blogs, fitness and wellness apps and from their doctors.

Post-COVID-19, there has been a change in the Indian consumer mindset, Meyer- Vitabiotics, a pioneer in Vitamin research organized a gathering of stalwarts, from different industries, including medicine, sports, TV, films, media, entertainment, IT, banking and bureaucrats to discuss "Science of healthy living".

The event witnessed representation from the company's top leadership led by Rohit Shelatkar, the Vice-President and Director of Vitabiotics UK along with the Indian Board of Directors - Uma Kalekar and Rajesh Tawade.

The evening began with an insightful session by Dr Ameet Patki on "New Advances in Male Fertility & Nutritional Benefits" elaborating on the causes of the rising cases of infertility in young Indian males and how maintaining optimal nutritional status is an integral part of the therapy.

The much-awaited panel discussion on "Science of Healthy Living" was initiated and moderated by Rohit Shelatkar. He posed questions to the eminent personalities from the medical fraternity on the panel, such as Dr Shashank Joshi, Dr Nandita Palshetkar, Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Dr Ameet Patki, Dr Santosh Karmarkar and Dr Anish Desai.

The key topics of discussion amongst doctors was on how nutritional needs change during different life stages, metabolic disorders, and the impact of lifestyle disorders on reproductive health and pregnancy.

The special invitees at the event included other well-known personalities like legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Gordon Greenidge, Dr P.S Pasricha (Ex-Director General of Police - Maharashtra), Indian cricketer - Venkatesh Iyer, Vasant Jadhav (Deputy Commissioner - State Intelligence Dept.), Ashish Ambasta (Thought Leader - Life Science Technology Industry), Bollywood celebrities like, Addinath Kothare, Amruta Khanvilkar, Dr Nishigandha Wad, and Tripat Singh - 77-year-old model & influencer were also present at the event. The key points revolved around the importance of nutrition and supplementation for the management of lifestyle and age-related disorders.

The event organizer - Vitabiotics is the fastest growing nutraceutical company globally and the only vitamin company in the world to receive The Queen's Award on FOUR occasions, including TWICE for INNOVATION, making history!"

Vitabiotics has revolutionised the vitamin supplementation industry by launching scientifically formulated nutrition products backed by clinical research. One of its most recognizable brands in India is Wellman, a leading men's multivitamin brand which has Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador for more than 4 years.

As quoted by the founder of Vitabiotics Professor Kartar Lalvani OBE, the key achievement of Vitabiotics as an organisation is "Demonstrating beyond question that our natural, nutrient-based products provide millions of people worldwide with a healthier quality of life."

The complete range of Vitabiotics products in India for men, women and children can be found at vitabiotics.in

