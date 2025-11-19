Micro Mitti unveils enhanced Airport Kiosk, strengthening brand presence among high-value travellers under its campaign – IndoreSeBharat Tak

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 19: Micro Mitti, Bharat's first proptech real estate co-investment company, has redefined investor engagement through its pioneering initiative at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, Indore.

This strategic activation is designed to propel brand reach by engaging high-net-worth individuals, corporate travellers, and potential investors via premium media and innovative touchpoints.

Positioning itself as a hub where homegrown opportunities fuel wealth creation, Micro Mitti's arrival terminal installations spotlight Indore under the theme “The Wealth Engine of MP”, connecting passengers to the city's entrepreneurial spirit, growth, and excellence.

The technical deployment includes precisely at conveyor belt zones, and at the arrival, each orchestrated using cue managers demonstrating Micro Mitti's commitment to innovation and detail at every step. The kiosk is positioned to foster curiosity and empower travellers with the latest innovative co-investment opportunities in real estate.

Micro Mitti previously established a visually compelling airport presence across departure and arrival terminals, leveraging key media formats. Targeting inbound passengers, the brand has secured 100% reach with static and digital formats at exit gates and outdoor areas, ensuring dominant visibility and strong recall among the target audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Manoj Dhanotiya, Founder & CEO, Micro Mitti, says, “Through our airport strategy, we wanted every Indore passenger to feel empowered. The idea is to promote Indore as a city of opportunities and wealth creation. With this kiosk at the arrival gate, we're bringing Micro Mitti's vision directly to the people who care about this city the most, its own residents, its diaspora, and everyone who chooses Indore as their destination.”

This comes as a Colliers-CII report projects India's real estate sector to expand by $10 trillion by 2047, driven by growth in tier-II and tier-III cities. Indore is emerging as a top investment hub due to industrial expansion, major IT parks, and robust infrastructure — delivering high ROI and sustained demand for premium properties.

Indore stands out for its cleanliness, superior quality of life, and business-friendly environment, drawing talent and companies nationwide.

About Micro Mitti

Micro Mitti is India's first PropTech real estate co-investment company with complete ownership over its assets — a bold, Bharat-focused disruptor committed to democratizing real estate investments. Founded in 2023, Micro Mitti operates on the principles of Co-Invest, Co-Own, and Co-Build Wealth, empowering investors to create long-term wealth through premium, real estate-backed opportunities and democratizing access to high-quality, institutional-grade assets.

Visit: https://www.micromitti.com/

