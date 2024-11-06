MicrobioTx Unveils the FIRST Fingerprick-based Test to Profile Gut Microbiome

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 6: MicrobioTx, a new-age gut microbiome company, announced the commercial availability of Gut Function Test (GFT) that profiles gut microbiome with just a few blood drops. With this test, gut microbiome profiling, which was earlier only possible by stool sample, will now be possible with a finger-prick without the need of collecting stool sample. MicrobioTx's GFT is clinically validated in trials at leading Indian research institutes and has been recently approved by the Indian regulator. The commercial launch of the MicrobioTx's GFT is supported by a grant from DPIIT through the Institute of Life Science, Bhubaneshwar.

Scientific evidence has established that a good gut microbiome could set the foundation for good health, such as better weight management, stronger immunity, and other physiological functions. This breakthrough test solution, developed after three years of intense research, allows users to gain valuable insights into their gut health at a fraction of the cost, making it a smart and affordable choice for everyone.

MicrobioTx's GFT test is also complemented by consultation, food recommendations, and Personal ProbioTx, a probiotic that is completely customized based on a user's gut profile. This allows users not just to know their gut profile but also to take personalized actions to address their gut health.

Dr. Palok Aich, Professor, and Dean R&D, NISER and one of India's leading microbiome researchers, said, "By simplifying the process of knowing one's gut health, Gut Function Test holds the promise to usher in a new era in wellness. India needs India-specific innovation for healthcare to undergo a paradigm shift. Microbiome is at the cusp of the preventive wave and represents a promising approach."

Akanksha Gupta, Co-founder, MicrobioTx, commented, "We have taken a data-driven approach to develop an AI based model to profile the gut microbiome. While stool-based tests to profile gut microbiome have existed for many years, only a small number of gut health enthusiasts undergo these tests. The inconvenience of collecting stool samples, long turn-around time, and prohibitive cost of the test are seen as some of the reasons. However, the test launched today could change it all."

MicrobioTx has ambitious plans in the microbiome space, to extend their offerings for multiple disease conditions and different microbiome sites. MicrobioTx aims to continue its mission to translate today's microbiome research into tomorrow's clinical solutions.

