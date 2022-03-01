Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son Zain dies

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son died on Monday, the company informed its executive staff in an email. Zain Nadella, son of Satya and Anu Nadella, was born with cerebral palsy. The American technology company has asked its executives to hold the Nadella family in their thoughts and prayers and offer them the space to grieve privately.

In 2021, the Children’s Hospital where Zain received much of his treatment joined the Nadellas to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences as part of Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research. Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children’s Hospital, wrote in a message to his board, “Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him. "Since taking on the CEO’s role in 2014, Nadella has focused the company on designing products to better serve users with disabilities and cited lessons he learned raising and supporting Zain

