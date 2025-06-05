Middle-class Indians found themselves at heart of nation's progress in these 11 years: Centre

New Delhi [India], June 5 : The Modi government at the Centre, just days away from turning 11, said people's hopes, needs and aspirations have not just been heard, but also acted upon with purpose, as it highlighted several initiatives taken up by the government.

In a report released by the Press Information Bureau Research Unit on Thursday, the government said that, from tax relief leaving more money in people's hands to pension schemes that promise security in old age, the last eleven years have seen a steady and sincere effort to make life easier, fairer, and more dignified for Indians.

"The government has cut through red tape, simplified rules and made everyday systems work better. Be it filing taxes, buying a home, commuting to work or affording medicines, things have become simpler and more accessible. These are not scattered changes but a pattern of reforms that speak to the real concerns of ordinary citizens. What stands out is the consistency," the report's preamble read.

Over the past eleven years, the government said it has gone beyond token measures to make a real difference in the lives of the middle class. From lowering income tax rates to simplifying returns, every move, it said, has been aligned with the core idea of letting citizens keep more of what they earn.

"The approach has been clear. Listen to citizens, simplify the system and deliver on promises," the report card said.

The most recent tax reforms, especially those in the Union Budget 2025-26, are a clear sign that the Government has placed its trust in the middle class as a pillar of national growth.

It said the effort has been constant and focused, whether raising the income threshold for zero tax, introducing a simplified tax regime, or making return filing easier than ever.

A major change was announced in the Union Budget 2025-26: individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will now pay no income tax, except on special incomes like capital gains.

With the standard deduction of Rs 75,000, even those earning Rs 12.75 lakh will pay no tax.

These enhanced tax exemptions led to the government giving up nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue.

The government has once again lauded itself for making income tax return filings simple.

According to the government, the simplification in ITR filing is reflected in the rise of individual ITR filings, which increased from 3.91 crore in 2013-14 to 9.19 crore in 2024-25, a 135 per cent rise.

On the inflation management front, the government boasted that the price rise remained under control under the current administration.

"Things began to change from 2014. Over the next eleven years, inflation came under firm control. From 2015-16 to 2024-25, the average rate fell to just 5 per cent. The difference is visible not only in the numbers but in daily life. Stable prices gave families breathing room," the report read.

The report touched upon reform-oriented initiatives such as Unified Pension Scheme, Smart Cities Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), expansion in metro network, UDAN scheme, Ayushman Bharat, Jan Aushadhi scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor