Middle-income trap hinders progress of 108 developing countries; including India, China: World Bank

Washington [US], August 1 : More than 100 developing countries, including China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, face serious obstacles that could hinder their efforts to become high-income countries in the next few decades, according to a new World Bank study that provides the first comprehensive roadmap to enable developing countries to escape the "middle-income trap."

Drawing on lessons of the past 50 years, the World Development Report 2024 finds that as countries grow wealthier, they usually hit a "trap" at about 10 per cent of annual US GDP per personthe equivalent of USD 8,000 today.

That's in the middle of the range of what the World Bank classifies as "middle-income" countries.

Since 1990, only 34 middle-income economies have managed to shift to high-income statusand more than a third of them were either beneficiaries of integration into the European Union, or of previously undiscovered oil.

At the end of 2023, 108 countries were classified as middle-income, each with annual GDP per capita in the range of USD 1,136 to USD 13,845.

These countries are home to six billion people75 per cent of the global populationand two out of every three people living in extreme poverty.

World Bank said they generate more than 40 per cent of global GDP and more than 60 per cent of carbon emissions.

"And they face far bigger challenges than their predecessors in escaping the middle-income trap: rapidly aging populations, rising protectionism in advanced economies, and the need to speed up the energy transition," it said.

"The battle for global economic prosperity will largely be won or lost in middle-income countries," said Indermit Gill, Chief Economist of the World Bank Group and Senior Vice President for Development Economics.

"But too many of these countries rely on outmoded strategies to become advanced economies. They depend just on investment for too longor they switch prematurely to innovation. A fresh approach is needed: first focus on investment; then add an emphasis on infusion of new technologies from abroad; and, finally, adopt a three-pronged strategy that balances investment, infusion, and innovation. With growing demographic, ecological and geopolitical pressures, there is no room for error."

The report proposes a "3i strategy" for countries to reach high-income status.

Depending on their stage of development, all countries need to adopt a sequenced and progressively more sophisticated mix of policies.

Low-income countries can focus solely on policies designed to increase investmentthe 1i phase. But once they attain lower-middle-income status, they need to shift gears and expand the policy mix to the 2i phase: investment and infusion, which consists of adopting technologies from abroad and spreading them across the economy.

At the upper-middle-income level, countries should shift gears again to the final 3i phase: investment, infusion, and innovation. In the innovation phase, countries no longer merely borrow ideas from the global frontiers of technologythey push the frontier.

"The road ahead won't be easy, but countries can make progress even in today's challenging conditions," said Somik V Lall, Director of the 2024 World Development Report.

"Success will depend on how well societies balance the forces of creation, preservation, and destruction. Countries that try to spare their citizenry the pains associated with reforms and openness will miss out on the gains that come from sustained growth."

South Korea is a standout example in all three phases of the 3i strategy, the report says.

In 1960, its per capita income stood at just USD 1,200. By the end of 2023, that number had climbed to USD 33,000. South Korea began with a simple policy mix to increase public investment and encourage private investment.

Other countries followed similar pathsincluding Poland and Chile, the report says.

World Bank report said Poland focused on raising productivity with technologies infused from Western Europe. Chile encouraged technology transfer from abroadand used it to drive domestic innovation. One of its biggest successes involved adapting Norwegian salmon farming technologies to local conditions, making Chile a top exporter of salmon.

