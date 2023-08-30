Milestone Celebration: Business Mint Honors Excellence at its 50th Event - Nationwide Awards in Hyderabad

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30: Business Mint, a renowned market research firm established by Vinay Kanth Korapati, celebrated a significant milestone with its 50th Business Mint Nationwide Award Excellence Event, held graciously in Hyderabad. The spectacular event took place on the 27th of August, 2023, at the prestigious Hotel Taj Deccan, adding another remarkable chapter to Business Mint's legacy of recognizing excellence.

Gathering momentum and prestige with each passing year, the Business Mint Nationwide Award Excellence Event has become a cornerstone of acknowledgement for exceptional achievements across various sectors. This year's event in Hyderabad proved to be a resounding success, further solidifying Business Mint's reputation as a driving force behind the celebration of noteworthy accomplishments. The event was a grand success, with 500 delegates & honored with 80+ Awardees.

Distinguished guests graced the occasion, adding an aura of eminence to the event. The esteemed Chief Guests included R. Krishnaiah, a respected Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha, and Jeevanlal Lavidiya, an accomplished IRS officer serving as the Commissioner of Income Tax in Hyderabad. Their presence added a touch of honor and prestige, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

The event also welcomed notable Guests of Honor who have excelled in their respective fields. D. V. Pradeep Kumar Reddy, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, brought the perspective of law enforcement and order to the gathering. Dr S.V. Kota Reddy, the Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP; K. Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of JNTU Hyderabad; and Prasanta Kumar Mohanty, Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University-AP, contributed invaluable insights of academia and education to the event.

R. Deepthi, CEO of We Hub, brought her entrepreneurial prowess to the fore, highlighting the importance of women in leadership roles. The international perspective was provided by Dr. Hari Eppanapally, Founder and Chairman of Lead India Foundation, based in the USA. Vijay Nadiminti, CEO of AgHub, and Anup Rubens, a prominent Indian Film Music Director, added their unique perspectives, encompassing the domains of agriculture and the arts.

-Karan Soma Founder - The Story Box - Most Promising Under 40 Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Wedding Photography Category

-Frontlines EduTech Private Limited - Emerging Startup of the Year - 2023, Career Advancement Category

-Solitaire Global Schools - Global Excellence Award in International Education and Holistic Development - 2023, Hyderabad

Ramesh Borkute - Chief Executive Officer - Yehova yire bachat nidhi ltd - Trailblazer in Providing Employment Opportunities - 2023, Chandrapur

-CREATIVE FRUITS - Excellence in Imported & Exotic Fruits Catering - 2023, Hyderabad

-S.K CATERING | SK Yousuf Ustad - Hyderabad's Top Brand of the Year- 2023, Catering Services

-Dr. Murahari Penkulinti - MS ORTHO, FELLOW IN SPINE SURGERY - KIMS HOSPITAL, GACHIBOWLI - Outstanding Senior Consultant Spine Surgeon - 2023, Hyderabad

-Naidu Gari Kunda Biryani - Best Restaurant Chain across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Karnataka - 2023

-Ambarish Anand - Service Delivery Partner - dsm-firmenich - Most Prominent Service Delivery Consultant of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

-Sukoon Interiors - Residential Transformation Excellence Award - 2023, Hyderabad

-Combination's - Versatility in Design Solutions - 2023, South India

-Digital Drop Solutions - Best Creative Digital Marketing Agency of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

-Digifronix - Strategic Digital Campaigning Company of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

-Stellar Ecosystems - Leading Interior Designing Company for Residential Spaces in South India - 2023

-Logwiz - Leading Institution for Shipping & Logistics Education - 2023

-KVN SRINIVAS - Exceptional Contribution to Wellness Entrepreneurship - 2023

-Yax Tailors - Bespoke Fashion Pioneer of the Year - 2023, Kakinada

-Dr. G S Murali Krishnan - Managing Director - SHASTAS - Outstanding Excellence in Infrastructure Contracting - 2023, Hyderabad

-Dr. Vikas Gowd - Dentist & Dental Office - Most Admired Cosmetic Dentist & Implant Specialist of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

-Dr Kirti Gowd - Director - Dr Gowds dental hospital - Excellence in Orthodontic Care - 2023, Hyderabad

-OneGolf - Innovative Fusion of Golf and Entertainment - 2023, Hyderabad

-Iceberg Organic Icecreams - Top Organic Ice Cream Brand of the Year - 2023

-East-West Seed, India - Excellence in Vegetable Seeds, Innovation for smallholder Farmers, 2023

-ASK Space Design Studio - Most Innovative Interior Design & Architecture Studio of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

-Dale Vihari Trips Pvt Ltd - Best Budget Travel Specialists of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

-CRISTINA INTERIOR - Excellence in Interior Design - 2023, Mumbai

-Wellknox - Comprehensive Best Medical Rehabilitation Center of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

-BNC - Business Networking Club - Emerging Business Networking Community of the Year - 2023

-Jalakara by Dipimokra - Top Innovation in Water Purification Technology - 2023

-GREENWICH CONSTRUCTION PVT.LTD - Emerging Construction Company of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

-GRAND Suppliers & Facilitators - Outstanding Company for Event Support & Rental Services to Star Hotels & Resorts - 2023, Hyderabad

-Planet 360 Gaming Arcade - Top Gaming Destination of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

-NEW BMW MINERAL WATER & BEVERAGES COMPANY - Outstanding & Emerging packaged Drinking water & Beverages Company Of the year - 2023 , Telangana

-JEDHRU INFORMATICS PVT LTD - Best Payroll Service Provider of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad

-SNEHA TIWARI - Sports Physiotherapist with BCCI Domestic Women’s Cricket Team - Most Inspiring Women of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Sports Physiotherapist Category

-The Wedding Voyages - Best Emerging Wedding Planner of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

-V Sreedhar Reddy - General Manager - IT Promotions, APEITA, ITEC Department, GoAP - Most Prominent IT & ITeS Industry Leader - 2023, Andhra Pradesh

-Fotilo Films Pvt Ltd - Most Promising Event Video Production Company of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

-Power Elevators - Emerging Brand Of The Year - 2023, in Elevator Industry Category

-Varshith Veesamsetty & Vineeth Veesamsetty - Directors - CASA DECOR - Inspiring Family Business Entrepreneurs of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Interior Materials Retailer Category

-CASA DECOR - Outstanding Interior Materials Retailer of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

-AARVV VALLABHANENI STUDIOS - Outstanding Contributions to Fashion and Sustainability Upliftment women Empowerment- 2023, Hyderabad

-Dr Sandeep Reddy - Consultant - General Medicine - KIMS Hospitals - Most Promising Consultant of the Year -2023, Hyderabad in General Medicine Category

-Saddam Catering - Best Emerging Company for Catering Service - 2023, Warangal

-Spot 360 - DoubleTree Suites by Hilton - Best Experiential Dining Spot of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

-License Rasta - Emerging Company for Legal Services - 2023, Hyderabad

RRK Interiors - Special Awardee

-Phalguni Bangera - Artist - Rising Star of the Year - 2023, Choreographer Category

-Kavya Mura - Artist - Rising Star of the Year - 2023, Social Media Influencer Category

-Kiraak Foodie ( Abhishek ) - Digital Creator - Rising Star of the Year - 2023, Food Influencer Category

-Dr. Sri Ramulu Kadiyala - Consultant Interventional cardiologist - KIMS Hospital, Gachibowli - Medical Excellence in Interventional Cardiology - 2023, Hyderabad

-Skyhy Live - Most Happening Musical Venue of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

-Harmony Orthodontics - Excellence in Orthodontic Care and Smile Transformation - 2023, Andhra Pradesh

-CorpOne BPO ( A Natsoft Company ) - Most Admired BPO of the Year 2023

-PRATIK AMBALAL JAIN - Lead Business Analyst & Digital Transformation - ACS Global Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd - Versatile IT Professional of the Year in Diverse Industries - 2023, Pune

-Shiv Lal G - India's First 4 Wheel Licence Holder & Limca Book Record Holder In Dwarfism Category - 2023

-DHCS - Dattatray Hospitality Consultancy Services - Most Promising Company for Hospitality Consultancy Services - 2023, Hyderabad

-Neena Chakraborty - Director Human Resources - GeBBS Healthcare Solutions - Most Promising HR Excellence Leader - 2023, Hyderabad

-Anarghya Communications - Most Promising Company for Digitally Innovative Solutions Across Diverse Industries - 2023

-Hotel Taj Deccan - Best Business Hotel of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

-Bright Properties - Trusted Real Estate Developers of the Year 2023, Hyderabad, in the Affordable Housing Category

-Commander Bimal Raj ( Retd ) - Most Admired Mindset & Executive Coach of the Year - 2023

-Pallavi Walia Raj - Most Dynamic Communication Coach & Mentor of the Year - 2023

-Khaja Ustad Cooking & Catering Services - Special Awardee

-VR Interiors - Special Awardee

-Shri.Neela Narasimha - Creative Writer, Singer & Anchor - BIG TV khatarnak kaka - Special Awardee

-Sai Properties & Projects Ltd Company - Most Promising Agriculture Farm Lands Company of the Year - 2023, Red Sandal Plantation Projects Category

-TTC Swagruha Foods - Special Awardee

-Satwika Life Sciences - Special Awardee

-Vijaya Healthy Foods - Special Awardee

-Tizola Franchise - Best Food Delivery Franchisor of the Year - 2023

-SN Engineers - Special Awardee

The Business Mint Nationwide Award Excellence Event stands as a testament to the power of recognition and appreciation in fostering growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship. By bringing together luminaries from diverse fields under one roof, Business Mint continues to facilitate networking, knowledge sharing, and skill development, all of which contribute to the overall advancement of the nation's economy.

Vinay Kanth Korapati, the visionary Founder of Business Mint, expressed his gratitude to the attendees, sponsors, and participants who made the 50th Business Mint Nationwide Award Excellence Event a resounding triumph. Looking forward, Business Mint is poised to extend its impactful journey by organizing similar events in major cities across the country, continuing its mission to celebrate and honor outstanding contributions across industries.

