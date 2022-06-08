MindBox announces the launch of its design and coding led summer courses

MindBox, one of India's fastest growing education technology companies for K12 students announced the launch of its design and coding led summer courses for student with aim to provide a meaningful engagement during the summer break and empower them with the 21st century skills.

With the summer season at its peak, these courses can prove the be the best way to keep your children stimulated which would further help to increase their overall creativity and ensure the physical, social, emotional and moral development of the children.

MindBox's design-led summer courses includes 2D Animation, Multimedia Design, Graphic Design - Photoshop, Digital Design - SketchUp, AI with Python etc. These courses are carefully curated as per individual kid's needs, interests, learning pace and style to further help in preparing kids for academics and beyond. Using Project and design-based teaching methodology, these courses encourage kids to apply STREAM and create solutions/prototypes for real-world problems. Their highly collaborative student centric 1:1 learning methodology accompanied by their highly competent and qualified team of Coders & Designers with expertise in children's education enables MindBox to easily engage with students. The courses will range from INR 7,199 for 1 month/8 classes and INR 27,499 for 4 month/32 classes.

"The vision behind introducing these summer programs is to empower kids with the skillsets of 21st Century and reimagine the way kids perceive designing and other new age technologies such as AI. In this technology led world, the demand for professionals working in the field of design, coding and AI are poised to grow exponentially. These programs will help K12 students to realise their true potential and help them to become creators/innovators rather than consumers by empowering them with the right skillset and knowledge which would further help them to develop a solution driven mindset," said Rishi Khemka, Founder, MindBox.

These design-led courses can help in transforming the way your kids look at things and can also result in new economic benefits and a better quality of life in future. As per recent industry estimates, the design industry in India is growing at a whopping rate of 23 to 25% annually. The industry comprises vast array of options such as photos, graphics, living space, games, website, templates, products services, themes and even interface, etc. In today's world professionals with expertise across UI/UX, AI, Animation designing, and Graphic Designing are a must-have across fields like Automobile, IT, Hospitality, Retail, Media/publishing, education, real estate and even at the government level.

MindBox is India's first STEM Accredited organisation dedicated towards teaching professional software/tools like Maya, unity, Kodular, blender, G-develop, photoshop, SketchUp, etc to school students belonging to the age group of 6-18.

Since its inception, MindBox has built a community of 35000+ students and serve 50+ schools from more than 20 countries and look forward to empowering 1,00,000+ students and serving 150+ schools from more than 30 countries by the end of the year.

