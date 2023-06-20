Minimising Manual Involvement to Amplify Sustainable Results

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], June 20: In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, sustainability has become a paramount concern for organisations across the globe. As companies strive to meet the increasing demands of stakeholders and fulfil their social responsibilities, there is a need for a unified platform that streamlines ESG management processes and empowers decision-makers with actionable insights.

Recognizing this, Chrysalis Services, a consultancy dedicated to changing the landscape of the Indian social sector and bridging the gap between the privileged and underprivileged, has collaborated with a technical partner to offer a comprehensive solution for end-to-end sustainability management including tools for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Social Impact/CSR and Net Zero.

While the Stock Exchange Board of India has made it necessary for the top 1000 companies to submit their Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR), many other organisations have recognised the importance of ESG efforts. However, recent studies have shown that 91% of businesses worldwide face difficulties in tracking and reporting on their sustainability progress.

Leveraging the power of technology, Chrysalis Services partners with Breathe ESG to bring a platform to assist organizations to seamlessly measure, manage, and report their sustainability initiatives, providing an effortless and efficient sustainability journey.

Through this advanced sustainability platform, businesses will gain the ability to identify relevant Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and conduct seamless real-time monitoring. It enables effective data management, facilitates seamless collaboration with key stakeholders, and offers unbiased analysis of ESG activities. Moreover, the platform ensures compliance with regulatory requirements, including Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR).

Talking about it Sudhir Rao, Director of Chrysalis Services shares, "The integration of technology into ESG reporting processes eliminates the manual effort and complexity traditionally associated with sustainability management. This platform offers a user-friendly interface, automated data collection, and advanced analytics capabilities, allowing organisations to focus on driving sustainable outcomes rather than grappling with cumbersome administrative tasks."

Karantaj Singh, Co-Founder of Breathe ESG says, "We aim to revolutionise the sustainability management landscape by offering our clients a comprehensive and integrated approach through cutting-edge technology. We are excited about the collaboration with Chrysalis Services. Together, we aspire to empower organisations to achieve their ESG goals by combining innovative solutions with deep industry knowledge."

This collaboration will help businesses embrace sustainability as a core principle, providing them with the necessary tools and insights to create a lasting positive impact. It's time for organisations to seize the opportunities presented by cutting-edge technology and embark on a transformative journey towards a sustainable future.

