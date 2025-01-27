Minister Dattatray Bharane Inaugurated Pune's Newest Sports Attraction -The Chanakya Sports Complex at Indira Group of Institutes, Pune

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Challenges, hardships, and stress are inevitable aspects of life. Not everything goes as planned, making it essential to confront challenges, embrace struggles, and accept that hard work is irreplaceable. With strong willpower, the way forward becomes clear. Success is certain for those who set goals, work sincerely, and persevere through adversity. These thoughts were eloquently shared by Maharashtra's Minister for Sports, Youth Welfare, and Minority Development, Shri Dattatray Bharane, during the inauguration of the Chanakya Sports Complex at the Chanakya Parandwadi Campus of the Indira Group of Institutes (IGI).

This inauguration held on Thursday, January 23, represents a significant milestone in the Indira Group of Institutes' journey, reaffirming its commitment to fostering talent and providing holistic education. The institution continues to inspire and nurture future leaders in sports and beyond. The inauguration was officiated by Minister Dattatray Bharane.

Dignitaries and Event Highlights

The ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries, including Sarita Wakalkar - President- Shree Chanakya Education Society, Chairperson of Shri Chanakya Education Society; Dr. Tarita Shankar, Chairperson and Chief Mentor; Arjuna Awardee Sachin Khilari; Group Advisor Prof. Chetan Wakalkar; V.M. Mhaske - Trustee Shree Chanakya Education Society; Ashok Vikhe-Patil; Shivaji Kale; and Aditya Kale.

In her keynote address, Dr. Tarita Shankar reflected on the evolution of the campus, stating, "The transformation of this institution stands as a testament to unwavering dedication and resilience. Despite many challenges, the foundation of IGI has been built with divine guidance, relentless effort, and immense faith. Dynamic leaders like Minister Dattatray Bharane are crucial for the progress of our nation."

The event also marked the unveiling of the Sarita Wakalkar National Scholarship, which aims to support meritorious athletes with a scholarship worth Rs21 lakh.

Key Takeaway: Indira Group's Role in Nation-Building

Minister Bharane expressed his admiration for the state-of-the-art facilities offered by the Indira Group of Institutes. "It fills me with pride to witness talented Olympians like Sachin Khilari emerging from this institution. I am confident that IGI will continue to produce exceptional athletes who will bring laurels to the nation. The government will provide all possible support to this remarkable initiative," he assured.

For over 30 years, Indira Group of Institutes has been dedicated to shaping young minds through education and fitness, driven by our belief that "Sports not only build better athletes but also better humans."

