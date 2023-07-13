Minister of Social Welfare, Telangana Koppula Eshwar, applauds SMRATA for its services

New Delhi (India), July 13: Sreenivasan Muniswamy Radha Addanki Trust Ayurway (SMRATA), in its efforts to help the underprivileged kids and provide them with access to the best education, has offered to support the educational expenses of yet another 5 students of TSWREIS. These students are first-generation learners whose parents are daily wage labourers. Post getting seats in these prestigious institutes, they were unable to pay for admission due to their financial conditions.

At a time when they were about to lose their seats, SMRATA came to their aid by paying their first-semester fee and promising to take up all their educational expenses, amounting to about 60 lakhs. These students will be pursuing their Post Graduation in Business Administration in highly coveted Institutes like IIM, IIT and NIT. These students are the first batch of girls from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree Colleges, TSWRDC, to have been selected from TSWREIS for such Institutes.

Honorable Minister Sri Koppula Eashwar Garu, while distributing Laptops to two students, commended Dr. Sarat Addanki, founder of SMRATA, for the noble activities done in the field of Education, Health and Nutrition and congratulated the students for attaining these prestigious seats. He praised SMRATA for being a strong support to TSWREIS and TTWREIS as it had adopted 155 girls and boys, most of them Alumni of TSWREIS and TTWREIS, with the main objective to empower girls and boys who are first-generation learners from marginalized communities and to improve the standard of living of their families.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor