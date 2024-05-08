Ministry of Civil Aviation seeks report from Air India Express amid flight cancellations

New Delhi [India], May 8 : The Ministry of Civil Aviation has called for a detailed report from Air India Express regarding the recent cancellation of flights and has urged the airline to promptly resolve the issues.

Additionally, Air India Express has been advised to ensure that facilities are provided to passengers as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms.

The call for action comes after Air India Express faced major disruptions in its flight operations on Wednesday, with approximately 70 flights, mostly international bound, being cancelled or delayed due to senior crew members calling in sick.

This situation has raised concerns within the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which is closely monitoring the developments.

According to sources within the ministry, the cancellations and delays began on Tuesday night and persisted into Wednesday morning, forcing the airline to curtail its scheduled operations.

The sudden shortage of crew members led to flights being grounded, affecting both domestic and international routes.

The airline confirmed that some senior crew members switched off their mobile phones just before flight operations, citing health issues.

