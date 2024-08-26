Mission Zero Hunger and Livelihood Programmes of JSP honoured with CSR Times Award

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 26: Leading steelmaker Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has once again been recognised for its outstanding corporate social responsibility initiatives, winning the CSR Times Award in two separate categories. Dr. Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa, presented the awards during a function held in Panjim, Goa. The function was attended by Principal Advisor of Goa CSR Authority Dr Gururaj, Former Director General of the Indian Institute of Corp Affairs Dr Bhaskar Chatterjee, Editor of CSR Times, and other industry leaders.

The award recognises JSP's exceptional contribution to the empowerment of rural communities through various sustainable livelihood promotion programmes and the eradication of hunger among the vulnerable through targeted interventions. The steelmaker, through its social arm, JSP Foundation, has been implementing integrated social development programmes, reflecting its commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development.

Commenting upon the achievement JSP Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal, who has been the recipient of the CSR Times Lifetime Achievement Award, said, "We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious CSR Times Award in two categories. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to ending hunger in India and empowering communities to generate sustainable livelihood options. At JSP, we believe that access to sustainable livelihood is a basic human right, and we are dedicated to bridging the livelihood disparities. This coveted award inspires us to continue our mission of creating lasting, positive change in the lives of those who need it most."

The CSR Times Award for livelihood development and eradication of hunger is a testament to JSP's dedicated efforts to improve livelihood options through various sustainable initiatives such as Jan Jeevika Kendra(s), a Hub and spoke model of promoting rural livelihood, promoting cash crops for farming community women empowerment through SHG's. Eradication of hunger through the Mission Zero Hunger initiative in some of the vulnerable regions beyond its geography of business operation is one of the ongoing flagship programs implemented by the JSP Foundation.

Striving to achieve the goal of Hunger Free India, as envisioned by third-time Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra Loksabha Sri Naveen Jindal, the JSP Foundation, under the leadership of its Chairperson Shallu Jindal, has been implementing Mission Zero Hunger to the underprivileged and needy sections of the country.

The company's group head of CSR highlighted the alignment of their CSR program with most of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and also deliberated upon the action programs on sustainable development goals and the critical domains of the assessment matrix.

This award is a significant milestone for JSP, underscoring the company's role as a leader in corporate social responsibility. The company remains dedicated to its mission of driving positive change through strategic initiatives that address critical social issues.

