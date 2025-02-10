Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Reports INR 81 Cr Total Income In Q3 FY25

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu) (BSE:540078), a global leading player in polymer-based moldedproducts, particularly in hospital furniture parts, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

Q3 FY25 Key Financials at a Glance:

* Total Income of Rs 80.52 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 5.51 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 6.84%

* Net Profit of Rs 1.49 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 1.85%

* EPS of Rs 1.09

9M Key Financials at a Glance:

* Total Income of Rs 242.37 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 15.06 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 6.23%

* Net Profit of Rs 3.71 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 1.53%

* EPS of Rs 2.77

Commenting on the performance, Sanjay Dedhia, Managing Director of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said, "Our growth trajectory remains strong, driven by consistent demand across key industries and our relentless focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and customer-centric solutions. Despite macroeconomic challenges, we have continued to expand our product portfolio and enhance our manufacturing capabilities, ensuring sustained value creation for our stakeholders. Additionally, our export segment has gained strong traction, reflecting the increasing global demand for our healthcare products and we have also added few countries in our portfolio. The steady improvement in revenue and profitability highlights our commitment to excellence and adaptability in a dynamic business environment. As we move forward, we remain focused on strengthening our market position, optimizing costs, and leveraging new opportunitiesboth domestic and internationalto accelerate growth."

