Mix3D.ai Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered No-Code 3D-Virtual and Mixed Reality Content Creator Platform and Content Distribution Ecosystem

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16: Mix3D.ai, a cutting-edge technology firm based in Bengaluru, is set to revolutionize the immersive content industry with the launch of its innovative AI-powered, no-code 3D Content Creator Platform. This pioneering platform is designed to transform how content creators engage with their audiences, offering unprecedented ease and creativity.

Empowering Corporate Educators and Training Companies: Addressing the modern challenges faced by corporate educators and training companies, Mix3D.ai has developed Mix3D.studio. This content creation tool leverages the power of Suggestive AI and immersive technology to simplify the creation of 3D, VR, and MR content. Mix3D.ai's vision extends beyond mere content creation, aiming to reshape the entire content creation landscape.

The Mix3D.ai Ecosystem: The Mix3D.ai ecosystem comprises three key components: Mix3D.studio, Mix3D.streamer, and Mix3D.community. Together, they empower creators to build, distribute, and monetize their work, setting new standards in immersive content.

* Mix3D.studio: No-Code Platform for High-Quality Content

Mix3D.studio offers a seamless, no-code experience for creating high-quality 3D, VR, and MR content. By removing technical barriers, it enables educators, trainers, and creators to transform their expertise into captivating, interactive experiences. This platform not only enhances training offerings but also provides a pathway for creators to retail their unique content.

* Mix3D.streamer: Streamlining Content Distribution

Mix3D.streamer facilitates the distribution of immersive content, allowing creators to reach a wider audience and streamline their content delivery process. This platform increases the creator's chances of discovery.

* Mix3D.community: A Dynamic Platform for Content Producers

Mix3D.community further extends Mix3D.ai's vision by providing a dynamic platform for corporate trainers, educators, and training companies to evolve into content producers. Members receive complimentary access to Mix3D.studio software and storage, and are encouraged to share 40% of their content on Mix3D.streamer. This collaborative approach benefits both the community and content consumers.

The community platform also offers members the opportunity to showcase their work, enhancing visibility through public channels. Members retain control over their revenue streams, with options to monetize their remaining content through rentals or subscriptions. This supportive environment and flexible monetization strategies enable members to bring their immersive content to life and build a sustainable creative model.

Founder's Vision

Jayachandran S, Founder of Simpencil & Mix3D.ai, commented, "Eat your own dog food: Yes, that's our mantra. We started as a training firm a decade ago. Since then, we have focused on creating engaging simulations for corporate houses and academic institutions. We built many simulations for companies like Honeywell, Siemens, Schneider, MICA, and Maersk (to name a few). I knew there was so much potential in building simulations (as opposed to PowerPoint decks), but training firms kept away from converting their content into simulations. I wondered why."

The answer to this question led us to build Mix3D. Trainers and training firms are Subject Matter Experts; they are not techies by any measure. It's not that they don't want to create and deploy compelling scenarios, but the technology behind the art and the costs involved kept great content of master trainers from being transformed into engaging and immersive experiences.

2018 is when we started building. After a good amount of R&D and feedback from our clientele, we managed to develop a No-Code Do-It-Yourself 3D, virtual & mixed reality content creator, which we named Mix3D."

Chethan Kumar, COO of Mix3D.ai, on their foray into uncharted territory: "It's impossible unless it's done. When I first heard about going the 3D, virtual, and mixed reality way, I was aware of the obstacles and challenges ahead. But that's the fun part. To fund the development of Mix3D, I focused on the Defence and Manufacturing sectors to bring in the revenues, while I let the mad scientist and his developers innovate and develop."

"My contribution to this project has been to keep the company alive while it builds for the future. When I hear trainers and training firms appreciating our work, I forget the struggles. We survived and stayed invested in Mix3D, and it has paid off."

Sathish Kumar, CTO of Mix3D.ai, on the role of technology and creativity: "Technology can be molded to suit requirements, but we need dreamers to conjure products. My communication to the Design team is simple: Think what your creators want; making that happen from a tech perspective is my job."

"We follow a straightforward approach to developing features if it can be designed, it can be developed. If it can be imagined, it is possible. These philosophies and the Agile manifesto have helped us build fantastic world-class work from a tier 2 city like Madurai. Our design, sales, and marketing happen from our Bangalore office. This combination has truly worked for us."

About Mix3D.ai

With Mix3D.ai, transforming training materials into immersive, interactive experiences is both easy and fun no coding skills required. Corporate educators and training companies can bring their ideas to life in just a few simple steps. Using Mix3D.studio's zero-code platform, they can quickly upload 3D models, videos, and other assets to create stunning content in no time. Once complete, their creations can be published across desktops, VR headsets, and MR devices with a single click. The journey doesn't stop there Mix3D.ai enables users to stream their content on Mix3D.streamer, reaching audiences far and wide. Additionally, users can monetize their content through rental fees or subscription models on Mix3D.community, turning their creative efforts into a successful venture.

