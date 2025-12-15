Mizoram CM Lalduhoma urges banks to expand outreach in remote areas

Aizawl, Dec 15 Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday urged banks to expand their outreach to people living in hilly and remote areas of the state.

Participating in the State Credit Seminar 2026–27, organised by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the Chief Minister said that since around 80 per cent of the state’s population is still dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, agricultural development remains central to Mizoram’s overall growth.

Urging banks to extend their outreach to people living in the hilly and remote areas, he noted that Mizoram currently has 278 bank branches, of which 180 are located in Aizawl, Lunglei, and Kolasib districts. The remaining eight districts together share only 95 branches, he said, appealing for a more equitable distribution of banking services across the state.

The Chief Minister, releasing the State Focus Paper 2026-27, stated that the government has been implementing numerous developmental initiatives in collaboration with NABARD, which plays a crucial role as a catalyst for the state’s development.

The State Focus Paper 2026-27 has projected a total credit outlay of Rs 4,349.71 crore for priority sectors. Of this, Rs 2,260.99 crore has been earmarked for agriculture and allied activities, Rs 1,500.35 crore for MSMEs, Rs 6.55 crore for export credit, Rs 18.51 crore for education, Rs 432.35 crore for the housing sector, Rs 36.30 crore for social infrastructure, Rs 24.67 crore for renewable energy, and Rs 70 crore for other sectors.

Noting that Mizoram has benefited significantly from NABARD-supported interventions, Lalduhoma highlighted ongoing initiatives. He said that the 10 MW Thenzawl solar power plant in Serchhip district, established with NABARD funding, is nearing completion, while another 5 MW solar power project will be taken up at Sumsuih in Aizawl district.

He also informed that the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission is being vigorously pursued, with 4.50 lakh rubber saplings planted in the previous year, and plans to plant more than 11 lakh saplings this year.

Referring to the latest NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Index report, he said that Mizoram’s improved performance reflects the positive outcomes of the state’s development efforts.

In the latest NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Index report, Hnahthial district ranked first, Champhai second, and Kolasib district ninth in the Northeast region.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena delivered the keynote address, highlighting the state government’s initiatives and achievements across various sectors in collaboration with NABARD, while also outlining the challenges ahead. He also appreciated NABARD for organising the seminar efficiently.

State Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department Secretary Ramdinliani also addressed the seminar, following which an interactive discussion session was held among the participants.

