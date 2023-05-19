Modern International School sets new academic benchmark with exceptional performance in CBSE Board Exams

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/SRV): Modern International School, located in Sector 19, Dwarka, has achieved a remarkable feat by recording excellent marks in the CBSE class 10th and 12th board examinations for the academic year 2022-23. The school has set a new benchmark in academic excellence with its exceptional performance in the CBSE board exams.

The students of Modern International School have outdone themselves by performing exceptionally well in the board exams, with several students securing top ranks in their respective streams. The school has been able to achieve this feat due to its consistent efforts in providing quality education and a conducive learning environment to its students.

The school has a team of highly qualified and experienced teachers who have played a vital role in guiding and mentoring the students to achieve their academic goals. The teachers have gone above and beyond their call of duty to provide personalized attention to each student, which has helped in bringing out the best in them.

The students have also shown tremendous dedication and commitment toward their studies, which is evident from their outstanding performance in the board exams. The school has a well-structured academic curriculum that focuses on holistic development and prepares the students for the challenges of the future.

The chairman of the school, B.N. Nigam, expressed his delight and congratulated the students and teachers for their outstanding performance. He also acknowledged the support of the parents in motivating and guiding their children toward academic excellence.

The school has set a new standard of academic excellence and has proved that with the right guidance and support, students can achieve their goals and reach new heights of success. The school has set an example for other educational institutions to follow, and we hope that more schools will strive towards achieving a 100% pass percentage in the CBSE board exams.

The school's principal, Sima J. Singh, expressed his delight and said, "It is a proud moment for us all. Our students have proved that with hard work, determination, and the right guidance, anything is possible."

In conclusion, the achievement of Modern International School is a testament to the school's commitment to providing quality education and nurturing young minds to become successful individuals. We congratulate the students, teachers, and parents for their remarkable achievements and wish them all the best for their future endeavors.

This story has been provided by SRV.

