Momatos celebrates grand opening of new exclusive store in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] March 15: Momatos, the leading name in kids' fashion, announced the grand opening of its highly anticipated exclusive store in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey towards revolutionising the children's fashion industry.

With an extensive range of premium attire for girls including frocks, gowns, ethnic wear, lehengas, shararas, and western wear, alongside an equally impressive selection for boys comprising suits, party wear sets, ethnic wear, and blazers, Momatos ensures that every child can make a statement with their unique style. It also specialises in special duo collections to celebrate bonds through fashion.

Momatos sets itself apart with a strong core team, a network of over 100 vendors nationwide, and a commitment to providing the latest and trendiest clothes for children aged 0 to 14.

“We are thrilled to open our store in the vibrant city of Ahmedabad. It is a celebration of style, quality, and innovation in children's fashion. With our rich background spanning two decades in the kids' fashion industry, we aim to transform the segment by offering quality and trendy attire for children across all age groups,” said Navin Nebhnani, CEO of Momatos Retail.

The kids' apparel market in India is estimated at Rs. 83,000 crore. Kids' apparel is growing at more than 10% per annum, making it one of the fastest-growing segments.

Mr. Naveen Nebhnani CEO of Momatos Retail, said, “Our commitment to excellence and understanding of market dynamics have propelled Momatos to new heights and established it as the leading kids' fashion brand in India. Indian parents are dissatisfied with the quality and availability of traditional apparel for children even though they are willing to pay a premium to make their children look fashionable, especially on special occasions. We have identified and addressed this gap, offering top-notch clothing options backed by exceptional customer service.”

With an active franchise segment and stores already established in various cities including Agra, Ahmedabad, Bhilwara, Hyderabad, Indore, Kanpur, Pune, Secunderabad, and Udaipur, and more. Momatos continues to expand its footprint, with plans to launch more stores in Hyderabad, Pune, Secunderabad, and Indore.

Located near My Store at CG Road, the new Momatos store invites all fashion enthusiasts to experience a curated collection designed to cater to the diverse needs of young fashionistas.

