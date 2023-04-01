Mommy Lifestyle Brand Haus & Kinder registers over 50% growth, plans to enter international markets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: Haus & Kinder is a modern design-led D2C brand focused on a millennial mom’s self-fulfilling journey and the new beginnings in her life.

Haus & Kinder is a category leader in the bedsheet category and muslin swaddles on Indian marketplaces. The brand has grown over 50% in FY23 and has set an ambitious target of touching Rs 100 Cr in Sales in FY24. The brand has currently expanded to UAE and USA markets after achieving success in the Indian market. Haus & Kinder has been recognized as the Most Admired D2C Brand Of The Year – Home at the D2C Leadership Awards, 2022. The brand was also listed among “30 Startups to watch out for”, INC 42, May 2022, and “500 Challenger Brands”, Your Story, 2022.

Haus & Kinder announced leading actor Kalki Koechlin as its brand ambassador in 2022. As part of the partnership, Kalki Koechlin, the celebrity mom, will promote Haus & Kinder products across multimedia platforms. Along with Kalki, Haus & Kinder has launched a digital campaign film, #MomsBeautifulWorld.

Haus & Kinder inspires millennial moms to build beautiful homes, experience easy parenting and create beautiful moments with their families. Entrepreneur Duo, Kanupriya Anand & Saket Dhankar introduced the brand in 2018 with a vision to disrupt the home and baby category with a design-led lifestyle brand. Today, Haus & Kinder promises to deliver trendy home and baby essentials at a fair price, at a click of a button. The brand is present on Indian marketplaces like Amazon, Firstcry, and Flipkart and has its own website, www.hausandkinder.com.

