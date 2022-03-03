Moral Group announces their own Pharma Consultancy Application

Moral Group of Companies, a 15 years old trusted name has announced its launch of their own online pharma application that will facilitate patients to easily order all their medical needs in one place.

An extra advance in this application is that the patient can get instant doctor's consultation for any type of infection or disease and no need to go very far from home or travel with low health.

This application will not only be a turning point in rural India but it will also transform their way of living. This app will also facilitate improvised access and quality of healthcare services in India and also help you keep all your medical records in a secure digital format, ready for sharing with doctors, family members and other health service providers. Currently, the application is in the testing phase and is expected to be released by end of April.

Ajay Sharma, MD Moral Group is excited about this new project and is very positive about its grand success, He says, "With the motto of the company, Moral jagana hai, Bharat Banana Hai, we will be the first one to tab rural India to connect with online pharmacy and online Doctor consultancy services. Till this day rural India has a huge problem of Health Facility and Health Infrastructure and with the help of Moral Pharma Consultancy App we will be helping those in serious medical Condition to get easy access to a medical facility and doctor's consultancy."

With a record excellent 15 years, Moral Group of Companies was established on 5th December 2007. Moral Group is a well-known Group of 18 Companies headquartered in Lucknow. With a firm financial base backed by a professional management setup and customer-friendly work ethics, it has established its mark in these industrial segments and today Working In 28 States & 2 Union Territories and has a network of more than 120+ offices and more than 1500 employees across India. Moral Group stands for quality, efficiency, and an ethical approach towards its commitments. Moral Group of Companies deals with different sectors which are as follows:

1. Gramin Micro-Credit: Moral Gramin Micro Credit is dedicated to the occupational and social upliftment of the economically compromised and the backward classes of the society by providing loan facilities on liberal terms and conditions to start their own business or expand business activity.

2. Credit Co-Operative Society: Moral Credit Co-Operative Society Limited is a Multi-State Co-operative Society registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 with permission to operate in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi.

3. Pharmaceuticals: Moral Group of companies entered the Indian Pharma market as Moral Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd in February 2011 with a mission of becoming a pioneering Pharmaceuticals Company in India to provide high-quality products with very affordable pricing to end-users.

4. FMCG: "Moral FMCG" Market a wide range of food supplements, vitamin products, minerals, cosmetics, toiletries, medical products, Garments Food, and care products. Products have reasonable price, high-quality alternative to expensive brands & are in ever-increasing demand. It is constantly developing new products in line with consumer demands to make a product range of "Quality with Innovation".

5. Agro: "Moral Agro" is in the process of introducing a wide range of organic farming soil nutrients suitable for various stages of soil maintenance and plant growth. Micro-nutrient products which we market are well suited for all types of plant health and organic farming with full care of the environment ensuring freedom from dangerous health and environment-related side effects of chemical farming.

6. Real Estate: Lucknow the city renowned for its urbane manners, beautiful gardens, stories, poetry and music, delectable cuisines, and stately places is witnessing a renaissance with the entry of Moral Group in construction projects undertaken in the city. Located almost in the middle of the Ganga plains Lucknow has grown into a well-developed and well-connected major market of northern India with shopping malls, multiplexes, and excellent infrastructural facilities with headquarters of many big business corporations.

7. IT Services: Moral Commotrade Pvt Ltd. is a fastest growing IT software company situated in Lucknow that delivers quality service to its clients by designing, developing, and implementing innovative IT solutions. Moral Commotrade working independently for various sectors, working for Govt. as well as Pvt. sectors for software development, Web designing, and Android Apps development.

Moral Group of Companies has been working in these different sectors for the last 15 years. The work of the Moral Group has been divergent, yet impactful. With the goal of "Moral Jagana Hai Bharat, Bharat Banana Hai." today Moral became one of the finest companies in India.

