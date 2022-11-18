Most awaited mega award show 'Universal India Awards 2022' is ready to jam the red carpet with famous b'town celebrities

Like every year, the UIEP is back with a red carpet award function "Universal India Awards 2022". The award ceremony will commence on 12th December at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. The ceremony will be filled with iconic Bollywood and TV stars who will walk on the red carpet and will be presented with universal India award for their admirable work in entertainment industry.

Last year the award function was held at the same hotel in Mumbai and gained a lot of popularity with the amazing ceremony. Jyoti Chaudhary, CEO of Universal Indian Entertainment Production & Universal India Awards quoted, "We are very much inspired from the last year award ceremony so this year we are going big and be celebrating with celebrities from all mediums on the same stage. We are excited to announce the grand opening and welcome all for the amazing night".

This year the award ceremony will be filled with many famous and celebrated B'town celebrities along with all television stars and influencers. Tentative guest list includes names of famed personalities such as Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Anushka sen, Karan vir Sharma, Ridhima Pandit, Nazim Khilji, Akshara Singh, Simran Ahuja, Sunny Waghchoure, Sanjay Gujar, Debattama Shah, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Shruti Sharma, Daisy Shah, Helly Shah, Nikki Tamboli, Akansha Puri, Mahir Pandhi, Divya Khosla Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nishant Malkhani, Sanjay Gagnani, Chahatt Khanna, Sharvari Vagh, Ahan Shetty, Mahima Makwana, Apoorva Mehta, Sabbir Boxwala, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishnu Vardhan, Tejaswini Pandit, Mansi Naik, Nyra Banerjee, Malvi Malhotra, Erica Fernandes, Heena khan, Twinkel Vasisht, Saiketan Rao, Bhumika Gurung, Payal Ghosh, Shruti Sharma, Rrahul Sudhir and many more from television. Also expected B'town celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet, Urvashi Rautela, Geeta Kapoor, Vanni kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty and Vishal Aditya Singh can also be seen in the ceremony.

Shivankar Kadu, Managing Director of Universal Indian Entertainment Production & Universal India Awards quoted, "UIEP is showcasing an award function where they will not differentiate between mediums instead they will acknowledge all the mediums be it influencers, movie stars, or television stars. This award function holds various categories to acknowledge celebrities for their sheer hard work in their respective careers. Our team has done a lot of hard work and i am very thankful to all of them. This will an exciting moment for us and all the stars invited at the ceremony.

The invitation for Universal India Award 2022 are already out and we all will be ready to witness the glamour and grace that will dazzle the red carpet at the ceremony.

Please visit the link -

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor