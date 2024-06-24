motorola edge50 Ultra with its moto AI powered Generative AI features and Smart Connect with 12+512GB goes on sale at just Rs. 49,999*

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 24: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation launched its most advanced phone in the edge franchise, the motorola edge50 Ultra. The motorola edge50 Ultra is a smartphone full of intelligence and art that makes it truly unique in its segment. This smartphone features moto ai, containing numerous functions such as style sync with AI generative theming, magic canvas with text to prompt image generation, and several other cutting-edge innovations. The smartphone goes on sale in a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, today on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores at an effective price of just Rs. 49,999*.

Apart from this, the smartphone comes with Motorola's most impressive camera system, boasting an AI-powered Pantone™ validated camera. Additionally, the motorola edge50 Ultra also comes with the revolutionary Smart Connect feature which allows effortless connectivity between devices and flaunts a nearly borderless 6.7" curved, pOLED display, with a beautifully crafted harmonious design and segment's only TurboPower™ 50W wireless charging along with 125W TurboPower™ charging. The smartphone comes with IP68 underwater protection along with Gorilla Glass Victus display protection and boasts 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage.

The motorola edge50 Ultra powered by moto ai with the AI Magic Canvas feature that allows users to generate images via text inputs. Besides incredible GenAI features, moto ai has been well integrated into the camera system. The motorola edge50 Ultra features a pro-grade camera with the most advanced camera technology powered by moto ai, making it the brand's most impressive camera system ever. The AI features included in the camera are, AI Action Shot, AI Adaptive Stabilization, Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking. Additionally, the AI Photo Enhancement Engine improves the dynamic range, boosting the ratio between the brightest and darkest parts of an image while delivering finer image details. Other AI features include Smart Color, Advanced Long Exposure, and Video Horizon Lock.

The motorola edge50 Ultra boasts a Pantone Validated True color 50MP main camera featuring a main 1/1.3" sensor with a massive 2.4mm pixel size which absorbs 20% more light than the previous generation. Its Laser Autofocus gauges the distance of the subject and focuses swiftly, moreover with its omni-directional PDAF, users get 32x more focusing. The second rear camera is a 50MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision camera with a 122o ultra-wide-angle lens, which boosts brightness and sharpness in low light. The third camera in the rear camera system is the world's 1st 64MP 3x telephoto optical zoom lens with OIS and 100x advanced hybrid zoom. On the front, the motorola edge50 Ultra sports a 50MP selfie cam with auto focus.

The camera system comes with numerous modes and settings, such as Tilt Shift mode. This Pro-grade camera is capable of four portrait modes to capture professional-looking portraits with different intensity levels, by adjusting the focal lengths between full view, wide, standard, or close-up and for the first time, access to Adobe Doc Scan right from the camera. All this along with the integration of Google AI Features like AI Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Magic Editor into this Pantone™ validated camera. It also boasts additional AI features like AI Magic Eraser, , both new and Photo Unblur feature or use Magic Editor feature in Google Photos.

In terms of cross-device connectivity, the motorola edge50 Ultra leads the pack as the revolutionary Smart Connect feature. Smart Connect seamlessly unites multiple devices. Within Smart Connect, users will get seamless Swipe to stream any phone app to bigger screen devices. Also there are multiple other incredible functionalities like Swipe to Share or copy paste files and data between devices, Cross Device Control, Using Phone on PC, and much more.

With the motorola edge50 Ultra, users can immerse themselves in a nearly borderless 6.7" pOLED display with 2800nits of peak brightness. Its 1.5K Super HD (1220p) resolution delivers 13% better resolution than the previous generation. Users can watch HDR10+ movies, shows, and more in a billion shades of true-to-life color while getting an unbelievably fast 144Hz refresh rate. Plus, the refresh rate adjusts automatically based on the type of content on the screen, and with a low latency 360Hz touch rate. Just like the camera, the display is also Pantone™ validated, it has met Pantone's evaluation and grading criteria by authentically simulating the full range of real-world Pantone Colors. Pantone SkinTone™ Validated assures the display is truly representing the vast spectrum of human skin tones. This display also comes with ultra-tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® Protection and also has Smart Water Touch for seamlessly operating screen even when wet.

The motorola edge50 Ultra is thoughtfully crafted with a sense of harmony and its curved edges perfectly fit the natural contours of the hand. The smartphone comes in different styles and finishes. It is the world's 1st FSC-certified real wood body that's inspired by nature and infused with a subtle wood fragrance. then there's soft, natural-feeling vegan leather that's inviting to the touch. The vegan leather variant is available in two colours, Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz- Pantone Color of the year 2024.

Powering all this is the motorola edge50 Ultra's AI optimized 4500mAh battery with segment's only TurboPower™ 50W wireless charging along with 125W TurboPower™ charging. It also has segment's only 10W wireless power sharing to charge ecosystem devices . The smartphone also comes with IP68 underwater protection. With regards to performance, the smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor for ultimate performance. Users will get speeds up to 3.0 GHz along with support for future upcoming on-device generative AI updates at breakneck speeds owing to the supercharged Qualcomm® AI Engine. Moreover, the motorola edge50 Ultra provides the fastest LPDDR5X memory available and the latest 12GB RAM + 512GB UFS 4.0 storage in addition to 17 blazing-fast 5G speeds with support for Wi-Fi 7 networks.

The motorola edge50 Ultra uses advanced thermal components to regulate heat, with a vapor chamber cooling system, featuring an impressive chamber surface area of 5,034mm2. On the multimedia front, the smartphone comes equipped with two large stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®. Furthermore, Dolby's head tracking technology identifies the location of sound as the user turns their head. While Qualcomm® Snapdragon Sound™ delivers incredibly immersive detail in games, movies, music, and more using Bluetooth®.

With the launch of the motorola edge50 Ultra, Motorola has also introduced a more personalized and intuitive Hello UI having all Moto apps at one place and latest Android 14 with assured 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of SMR updates. Hello UI features include, Moto Gestures, Moto Secure with Thinkshield, Family Spaces, Moto Unplugged, and Personalize 5.0. The new motorola edge50 Ultra also comes with sustainable packaging and product design with an eco-friendly box, which is plastic-free, features natural soy ink printing, and uses recycled and recyclable materials. Including packaging card stock made with over 60% recycled materials from FSC-certified sources.

Availability:

The motorola edge50 Ultra is available in real wood finish design referred to as Nordic Wood. It is also available in vegan leather finish in two colours, Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz- Pantone Color of the year 2024.

The smartphone will go on sale from today 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Launch Price:

12GB+512GB : INR 59,999

Special Introductory Offer

Additional Rs 5000 discount as Special Introductory Offer for limited period only

12GB+512GB : INR 54,999

Affordability Offers~:

1. Rs. 5,000 Instant Bank discount from leading banks like HDFC and ICICI banks

2. Consumers can also avail No Cost EMIs up to 12 Months starting at 4,167/ per month from leading banks

Effective Price with offer:

For 12GB+512GB variant: INR 49,999 (including introductory and bank offer)

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-50-ultra-5g/p/itm2505749d54461?pid=MOBGZZACJFVMHKZG

Motorola website - www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-edge-50-ultra/p

