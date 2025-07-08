Mrs India One in a Million 2025, Season -5 winner Meghana Venkatesh Crowned 1st Runner Up

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 8: Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5, presented by Forever India Events, concluded in a spectacular showcase of strength, elegance, and empowerment at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi. Among 57 exceptional finalists chosen from over 3,700 applicants worldwide, Meghana Venkatesh earned the coveted title of 1st Runner-Up, celebrated for her intelligence, grace, and authenticity.

Organised by Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit, powered by Tiska Grooming Academy, and supported by Jai Dental Care, Pitch-X Wellness Brand by Dr. Tannu Gupta, and ICONIC Management, this four-day event highlighted the celebration of womanhood on national and international platforms.

From the start, Meghana stood out showcasing poise and presence in rounds spanning ethnic wear, cocktail gown, talent, and Q&A. She garnered admiration from judges, peer contestants, and the audience alike.

Her achievements were further recognised with two esteemed subtitle awards:

* Mrs. Best Hair

* Mrs. Beauty with Brains

Corporate Leader Turned Crowned Queen

Meghana is a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Tonbo Imaging, a major player in the defense and aerospace industry. She holds a B.E. in Computer Science from GSSSIETW, Mysore and an MBA in HR & Marketing from Alvas Institute, Mangalore.

"I don't just hire talent I spot brilliance before the world even notices it," Meghana said.

"The ramp was simply another stage to express that passion and purpose."

Her decision to join the pageant represented more than personal achievement it was a powerful statement blending professional success with grace. Meghana embodies today's Indian woman: ambitious, poised, aware, and courageous.

Rooted in Growth, Guided by Purpose

Outside her professional sphere, Meghana is a dedicated traveller, fitness enthusiast, and serene gardener who believes in continuous growth.

"Whether in the workplace, on stage, or in my garden I'm always nurturing something. Growth is the most honest expression of who I am," she shared.

Her transformation through the pageant managing fitness regimes, grooming schedules, and mental training inspired many around her.

Mentored by Experts, Judged by Icons

The grand finale was hosted by actor Sachin Khurana and attended by Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra, who also sat on the jury. The esteemed panel included:

* Director, Forever India Events -Sanjay Berry

* Supermodel Donna Masih

* Entrepreneur Syed Zareen

* Smile Coach & Expert - Dr Suruchi Bawa

* Motivational Speaker,Writer and Banker - Purnima Padmasana

* Founder, Mrs. India One in a Million - Prashant Chaudhary

Meghana expressed her gratitude to her mentors:

* Dr. Suruchi Bawa - Smiling coach and Expert

* Ramp coach -Super model Donna Masih

* Suchana Bera - Social Media Expert and Luxury Brands Consultants

* Anupama Katyal - Celebrity makeup artist & Former Lakme Creative Director

* Rashmi Virmani - Show director

She also thanked founders Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit for creating a life-changing platform that uplifts women across the globe.

Using the Crown as a Platform for Change

As 1st Runner-Up, Meghana is committed to transforming her title into meaningful advocacy. Her priorities include:

* Promoting women's leadership in professional spaces

* Advocating for mental wellness and emotional resilience

* Championing body positivity and self-image confidence

* Empowering working women in both traditional and non-traditional careers

"This crown carries meaning far beyond the stage. It's a tool, a voice, and a commitment. I want to use it to inspire women who feel unseen or unheard in their everyday roles whether they're managing boardrooms, classrooms or living rooms," Meghana affirmed.

Her message is clear: women should dream boldly, lead fearlessly, and overcome all barriersself-imposed or societal.

