Mrs Rachna Monga, Principal Sanskriti KMV School Jalandhar, Felicitated with Times Achiever 2022 for Education

October 20: It was a moment of pride and gratitude for the entire community of Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar, when the renowned CBSE Affiliated Co-education Senior Secondary school in Punjab was acknowledged with the prestigious Times Achiever 2022. The award was in recognition of its outstanding contribution to education in the region. Principal Mrs Rachna Monga accepted it on behalf of Sanskriti KMV School headed by Sh. Chander Mohan Ji, President Arya Shiksha Mandal, Prof. Dr Mrs Atima Sharma Dwivedi, Manager and all faculty members.

The highly acclaimed occasion of the year organised by Times Group was held on 10th October at Novotel Hotel, Juhu, in Mumbai, in the presence of many distinguished personalities, including names like Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and Director of blockbuster Bhulbhulaya 2, Anees Bazmee. The night was organised to celebrate the very best of individuals and organisations that have significantly shaped the young generation through their extensive works and have also played a transformative role in constantly inspiring society by setting a true standard of excellence.

“Since its inception in 2002, Sanskriti KMV School has worked to provide holistic education to help every individual child achieve their true potential and to prepare them to spread the fragrance of knowledge. The school currently towers high amongst the few prominent regional educational institutions. It is a forward-thinking school that aspires for the all-round development of an individual and the school tries to deliver the greatest education possible to every student who steps in our campus,” said the school’s Principal Mrs Rachna Monga.

With the strength of more than 2000 students and a team of well-qualified and experienced faculty, the school has always serviced its motto, ‘Sanskriti Surbhit Srijan‘. It means the importance of imbibing ethos in the children and equipping them with advanced education techniques which will help them flourish to infinity, with an analytical mind, broad outlook and a healthy body.

Located at Vidyalaya Marg, Jalandhar, the Sanskriti KMV School campus is spread over five acres of land, with state-of-art infrastructure. It houses amenities like an advanced laboratory, library, etc. School efficiently trains the students in Science, Maths, Languages, Social science, Computer and General Knowledge, and Analytical and logical reasoning. Under the co-curricular domains, the students are motivated to participate in numerous spheres such as Sports, Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Practical & communicative skills, and many more. The students are further sent for inter-school, state and national-level event participation.

Sanskriti KMV School has achieved milestones in academic achievements with top merit district scores in CBSE X and XII Board Examinations in each session. The school students had brought laurels in sports events at multiple regional, national and international levels.

Additionally, under the visionary supervision of Principal Mrs Rachna Monga, Sanskriti KMV School has been accredited with many National Excellence Awards in Academics, Co-Curricular Activities, Global Collaborations, Sustainability, Effective use of ICT in School Management, 80% welfare participation in and beyond COVID Phase, and two recognitions of International Dimensions from a recognised institution such as The British Council. Sanskriti KMV School has been recently established as School Innovation Council by the Ministry of Education, Innovation Cell (in collaboration with AICTE and CBSE).

Mrs Rachna as an expert educationalist has led Sanskriti KMV School to accomplish new benchmarks with multidimensional growth. The learned head of school has been awarded several prominent Awards of Honour by renowned educational institutions in the past, including an appreciation in 2015 from the Ministry Of HRD, Government of India, for laudable academic performance.

