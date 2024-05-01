MTG Launches the Revised 2024-25 Edition of CBSE Champion - CBSE PYQ for Class 10 & 12 CBSE Champs

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 1: As the new CBSE academic session unfolds, MTG announced that the revised 2024-25 edition of CBSE Champion - CBSE 10 Years Chapter-wise Topic-wise Solved Papers has been released! The must-have book for students preparing for the Class 10 & 12 CBSE 2025 board exams including CBSE previous year question papers class 10 & 12.

This year, MTG has revised this popular CBSE book with a unique twist that takes learning to another level. Now students can learn better from video solutions of the 2024 previous year question paper CBSE.

With a track record of success for 42 years, MTG continues to be a trusted name in the field of education with its reliable study materials.

An astounding fact was found after the 2024 CBSE Board exams that 80% of questions in exams were either the same or similar to those found in MTG CBSE books. This highlights how MTG books have been helping students succeed in CBSE board exams.

14 Powerful tools of MTG's CBSE Chapter-wise Topic-wise 10 Years Solved Papers for 90%+ scores in CBSE Board 2025!

The 2024-25 edition of CBSE Champion is designed to help students Learn, Evaluate, Practice, and Assess their knowledge in a structured manner. It includes 14 powerful tools to make sure students not only have a chance at 90% but also 100% scores in CBSE Board exams.

Gain a deeper understanding of concepts

* Don't just memorize concepts but truly understand and apply them to various scenarios.

* Quick revision through important points, diagrams, equations & formulas.

* Brain map for an effective recap of the entire chapter.

Know the highest weightage topics with graphical analysis

* Understand the importance of various topics, leading to better preparation.

* High-scoring topics in CBSE Board PYPs through graphical analysis.

* 10 Years Weightage Xtract shows which topics generate which question typologies.

* Every question is marked with its weightage & importance based on 10 previous year question paper CBSE.

Build confidence with multi-level practice

* Increase self-assurance with improved performance in exams.

* 100 Previous Year Question Papers CBSE and 4500+ questions from the past 10 years of CBSE Boards, CBSE Term I & II Papers, Delhi Papers, All India Papers, Foreign Papers, Compartment Papers, and Regional Exam Papers.

* Past 3 years of official CBSE sample papers.

* 5 Practice Papers & Multi-level Self-assessment Exercises.

Enhance your preparation with solutions

* Thoroughly understand how to solve questions, leading to better retention of information.

* Video Solutions of 2024 previous year question paper CBSE.

* Detailed solutions as per the CBSE Marking Scheme.

Improve answer writing skills

* Know what to write, what not to write and how to write it in the exams.

* Topic-wise answers of CBSE Toppers with tips.

* Key Points & Important Parts mentioned in the solutions.

* Commonly Made Mistakes by students to avoid blunders.

* Alternative Methods to solve a question.

What Makes MTG CBSE Champion One-of-a-kind Study Resource?

Questions in the CBSE 2024 Board exam are based on 6 cognitive skills from the revised Bloom's Taxonomy which is why the questions in MTG CBSE Champion are labelled according to these cognitive skills which are Remembering, Understanding, Applying, Analyzing, Evaluating & Creating.

Further, as CBSE has taken multiple steps towards the implementation of Competency-Based Education (CBE) in schools, MTG has put special efforts into aligning this book with CBSE.

CBSE has increased Objective type questions to 70% & reduced Subjective type questions to 30% in the Board Exams and MTG CBSE Champion follows this newest change to increase these skills in students.

MTG CBSE Champion is the ultimate guide for students looking to stay ahead of the curve and succeed in their CBSE Board Exams. With its comprehensive content, strategic tools, and focus on cognitive skills, the book is a valuable resource for students aiming to excel in their exams.

Srinivas Rao Gangavarapu of JNV said MTG's CBSE Champion series is simply superb with a learner-friendly approach and scoreable techniques in an illustrative manner and lucid style.

Bharat Panchal, An Author, Teacher, and YouTuber said that MTG CBSE Champion is the best book for CBSE Board aspirant students. According to him, it is his profession's secret as he teaches from MTG's CBSE Champion and he strongly recommends it to all CBSE Students.

So, CBSE students don't miss out on the opportunity to get your hands on the 2024-25 edition of CBSE Champion. Get your book today from mtg.in and embark on your journey to academic success!

