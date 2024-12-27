Mumbai Teen Krrish Makhijani Drives Change Through Social Innovation Projects

New Delhi [India], December 27: Mumbai's youth are stepping up to tackle real-world challenges, and 17-year-old Krrish Makhijani is at the forefront with three impactful initiatives—The End Game, Urban Moisture Project, and Hands On Hope. A student at Jamnabai Narsee International School, Krrish represents a growing wave of socially conscious students emerging from international curriculum institutions in the city.

His projects span critical areas—mental health, urban sustainability, and youth empowerment—reflecting the diverse range of issues young changemakers are addressing today.

The End Game uniquely combines the cognitive strategy of chess with mental health awareness. This initiative creates peer-led spaces for open conversations and workshops while offering chess-based website training to help students develop problem-solving skills and resilience. Krrish even coded the website himself, making it an entirely self-driven initiative. “Chess is more than a game; it's a tool to build focus, strategic thinking, and a calmer mind,” says Krrish. “We want to normalize conversations about mental health while engaging students in activities that improve cognitive and emotional well-being.”

The Urban Moisture Project addresses Mumbai's water challenges by promoting solutions like rainwater harvesting and urban greening. “Sustainability starts with small steps,” Krrish explains. “If we conserve even a small amount of water, the long-term impact is massive.”

Meanwhile, Hands On Hope, in collaboration with a local NGO, empowers underprivileged youth by equipping them with practical skills, bridging the gap between education and employment. From computer literacy to vocational training, the initiative focuses on empowerment over charity. “When you give someone skills, you give them independence,” Krrish notes.

Educational experts highlight the role of international curricula in fostering such initiatives. Programs like the International Baccalaureate (IB) and A-Levels, offered at upscale schools like Jamnabai Narsee, encourage students to engage in community service and independent projects as part of their academic journey.

“The IB's CAS (Creativity, Activity, Service) component pushes us to apply what we learn in real-life settings,” says Krrish. “It's not just about academics but about understanding our responsibility toward society.”

Krrish Makhijani's initiatives reflect a broader trend of Mumbai's international school students leveraging their education to drive social change, blending classroom knowledge with practical action.

As Krrish looks to expand these projects, his story serves as an inspiring example of how young individuals are stepping into leadership roles, proving that age is no barrier to making an impact.

