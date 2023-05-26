Musk brain-chip firm Neuralink gets US regulator nod to conduct its first test on humans

New Delhi [India], May 26 Elon Musk's firm Neuralink on Friday said it received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s approval for conducting its first test on humans.

In a tweet, Neuralink expressed its excitement, "We are excited to share that we have received the FDA's approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study! This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people."

The firm added, "Recruitment is not yet open for our clinical trial. We'll announce more information on this soon!." This approval is seen as a crucial step forward for Neuralink's groundbreaking technology.

Neuralink, acquired by Musk, describes the technique where a sewing machine-like robot implants ultrathin threads deep into the brain, according to The New York Times reports.

Neuralink said that currently, the insertion of wiring requires surgeons to drill holes through the skull. In the future, they hope to use a laser beam to pierce the skull for minimal sensation and pain.

Electric car firm Telsa's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had previously explained that the implantable Neuralink device would enable individuals to interact with computers using their minds.

Musk during a presentation had earlier claimed that the implant could make computer control possible for people with paralysis outside of a lab setting. Neuralink's engineering work is an important advance, he added, but the results shown by the company were not as important.

The presentation focused on the "Link" device, which resembles an inch-wide stack of several coins with hundreds of hair-thin threads, according to the New York Times.

A surgical robot would cut a hole in the skull and slip the electrode threads into the gray matter of the brain, according to Musk's 2020 company presentation. The coin-like piece would sit flush with the skull, NYT said.

According to NYT, while the potential use cases are plenty, Musk's idea behind the ambitious system is medical use, such as helping amputees regain mobility or helping people hear, speak, or see.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor