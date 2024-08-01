Myra Grover Highlights Evolving Youth Perspectives at Delhi Literature Festival

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 1: The Delhi Literature Festival (Monsoon Edition), was organised on the 27th July to the 28th July, 2024 at Bikaner House, near the India Gate from 01:00 pm to 08:00 pm on both days. Myra Grover captivated the audience with her insightful speech on her latest book, The Evolving Mindset: A Psychological Lens Into 21st Century Youth Culture. As a proactive changemaker and a student at the University of Manchester, Myra delved into the complexities of youth mindsets, emphasizing the profound impact of digital media on today's generation. Drawing from conversations with experts and personal reflections, she explored how holistic thinking and evolving perspectives shape the identity and culture of contemporary youth.

Leading & best seller authors, journalists, poets & artists from across the country participated at this two-day Delhi Literature Festival. Dignitaries invited for the Inaugural Session, include the Chief Guest, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister for Culture & Tourism, Government of India. Along with Guests of Honor Shri Manoj Tiwari, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Dr. Vikramjit Singh Sahney (Padma Shri) Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Entrepreneur, Educationist & Social Worker, Sushri Bansuri Swaraj, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Shri Satish Upadhyay, Hon'ble Vice Chairman, NDMC, Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA & Shri Sanjay Mago, CEO Om Books Group.

Listed bestsellers for the Monsoon Edition on day one, on Saturday 27th July, include the book on Ayurveda Advantage: An Ancient Science for modern living (Penguin) by Vicram Sharma, followed by the bestseller & popular books on the Monsoon & The Six Seasons- Ritusamhara (Bloomsbury), by Abhay K, Author & Diplomat.

There were Poetry Sessions (Hindi) (Vani Prakashan) with Dr. Deepak Kumar Jaiswal, Author & Fmr. Bureaucrat concluding on day one with the (Kavi Manch) Session with the Poets on humour and monsoon.

Interesting bestseller Authors with topical subjects were lined up for day two, which includes Books on Maya, Modi & Azad: Dalit Politics in the Time of Hindutva (Harper Collins) by Sudha Pai & Sajjan Kumar, followed by the Session on Love in the Time of Hate (Simon & Schuster) by Dr. Rakhshanda Jalil.

The next session was on the Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi Hardcover (Penguin) by Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, (Balu) a development scholar, author, public policy advocate, and leadership trainer, known for his pioneering development work with rural and tribal people. His books have been released by the Hon'ble Prime Minister.

Followed by a discussion with Vikas Swarup, Author & Diplomat (Slumdog Millionaire Fame) on his latest bestseller, The Girl with Seven Lives (Simon & Schuster) in conversation with Sonia Singh, Media Leader NDTV & Author.

The Festival concluded with the Session on My First Sudha Murty Collection (Puffin) with Mrs Sudha Murty (Padma Bhushan) Educator, Author, Philanthropist, Founder Infosys Foundation, Chairperson Murty Trust & Member of Parliament in conversation with Dr. Anurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld.

During the interactive question-answer session, young activist Yeshaya Grover asked Sudha Ji about effective strategies for spreading cervical cancer awareness, particularly in rural areas, as a follow-up to her maiden Rajya Sabha speech.

Besides Poetry & Kavi Sessions, there was also Live Musical Performance on day two.

The Delhi Literature Festival (Monsoon Edition) is Supported & Partnered with the Sahitya Akademi, LIC of India, Act Fibernet, Sun Foundation, Kippis by Indigrains, Om Books Shop & Kaha Jaun.

