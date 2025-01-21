Namma Yatri, True Assistive Tech & EnAble India Partner to Enhance Purple Rides for Accessibility

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21: Traveling independently is often challenging for individuals with disabilities, but Purple Rides is here to change that. With True Assistive Technology joining hands, Purple Rides continues to enhance accessibility for individuals with mobility challenges. Purple Rides was launched in Oct 2023 by Namma Yatri in collaboration with EnAble India, as knowledge partner, it is designed to make travel safe, comfortable, and accessible for people with mobility and visual impairment and Deaf individuals.

Now, a new partnership with True Assistive Technology is taking this service to the next level. Together, the three organizations are introducing the TurnPlus swivel seat feature, making it easier than ever for individuals with mobility challenges to enter and exit vehicles.

What are Purple Rides?

Purple Rides is a service that aims to empower individuals with disabilities by providing:

* Sensitized Drivers: Drivers undergo training to assist passengers with disabilities, ensuring every ride is safe and supportive.

* Custom App Features: The Purple Rides app is designed to be user-friendly for people with diverse needs, offering features like ride preferences and driver assistance.

* Inclusive Journey Options: The service focuses on making every trip comfortable, dignified, and tailored to each passenger's needs.

The New TurnPlus Feature:

The TurnPlus swivel seat is a simple yet powerful addition to Purple Rides. Launched in 2017, TurnPlus is an award-winning, easy-to-install seat mechanism that swivels, making it much easier for people with disabilities or medical conditions to get in and out of cars. It has been rigorously tested and certified, ensuring safety and comfort.

The rollout of this feature will start with a pilot program in Bengaluru, equipping 300 vehicles with TurnPlus seats by March 2025. Over the next few months, the service aims to add 1,000 accessible vehicles, with plans to expand to other cities soon.

Proven Impact of Purple Rides:

Since its launch in Bengaluru, Purple Rides has been transforming the lives of people with disabilities:

* Over 3, 00,000 trips completed,

* Rs4.51 Crore in earnings generated for drivers,

* A user base of 1, 77,000 individuals,

* 2, 42,000 drivers trained to provide accessible services.

What This Means for the Future:

By combining Purple Rides' strong foundation with the innovative TurnPlus swivel seat, True Assistive Technology, Namma Yatri, and EnAble India are creating a transportation service that goes beyond convenienceit delivers independence, dignity, and empowerment for individuals with disabilities.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to making urban travel more inclusive, ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability, can navigate their cities with confidence and ease.

Purple Rides is not just about mobilityit's about creating equal opportunities and building a more inclusive future for all.

