NAR India and REAAK Hosted Ground-breaking ROAR Convention 2023, Empowering Women in Real Estate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: In a strategic collaboration, the National Association of Realtors - India (NAR India) joined forces with The Real Estate Agent's Association of Kandivali (REAAK) to present the unprecedented 'ROAR - Rise of A Realtor Convention' on November 21, 2023, at Sahara Star Mumbai. The event brought together esteemed members of the real estate community, shedding light on women's pivotal roles in the sector amidst rising opportunities.

The successfully concluded conclave featured distinguished industry leaders and visionaries engaged in thought-provoking panel discussions, presentations, and interactive sessions focused on the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in real estate. With a specific focus on emerging sectors, participants gained valuable insights into the potential of these segments for real estate development.

The Event was attended by over 974 members of the Real Estate community, presented by JE&VEE and powered by Shreeji Group and co-powered by Shreeji Sharan. The Organizing Committee, led by Mehul Dinesh Vithalani as the President of REAAK, Hitesh Kaku as the Secretary, and Nikunj Bhuta as the Chairman for ROAR, ensured the event's success.

The occasion featured distinguished speakers, including Sonali Bendre, Dr. Vivek Bindra, Sanjay Raval, and Jaxay Shah.

"Mehul Dinesh Vithalani, President of REAAK, expressed his excitement about hosting 'ROAR' and highlighting the vast potential inherent in India's real estate sector. He emphasized that for real estate enthusiasts and professionals seeking to capitalize on emerging opportunities in India, 'ROAR' was an unmissable event."

Shiva Kumar, President of NAR India, added, " The ongoing transformation in India's real estate landscape is marked by significant changes, with 'ROAR' playing a pivotal role in highlighting essential elements for growth and success nationwide, especially in the context of empowering women in the industry."

ROAR, designed as a women-centric convention, served as an adventure-filled journey educating, motivating, and inspiring Realtors and professionals in related fields. With a keen emphasis on fostering connections and collaboration, attendees explored ways to elevate their real estate ventures, comprehend the transformation of the Indian Real Estate Landscape, and build a robust network of like-minded professionals.

ROAR welcomed participants from diverse sectors, promising to be a valuable platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and capitalizing on the untapped potential in India's real estate sector. Industry enthusiasts and professionals seeking to harness emerging opportunities in India and India found immense value in 'ROAR.'

