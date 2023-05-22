NAREDCO Maharashtra's Mentorship Program with Ankur Warikoo Inspires Growth Mindset in Real Estate Professionals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI/PNN): The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra in partnership with Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. and RR Parkon, successfully organized a game-changing mentorship program titled "The Growth Mindset Blueprint: Building a Mindset for Success." This one-of-a-kind mentorship initiative featured Ankur Warikoo, an esteemed entrepreneur, motivator, YouTuber, and author, at the prestigious Taj Santacruz in Mumbai. The event provided an extraordinary opportunity for the next generation of real estate professionals to learn, grow, and connect.

Ankur Warikoo's mentorship session was an enlightening experience for all participants. He shared his inspiring journey, highlighting the challenges, setbacks, and invaluable life lessons that shaped his remarkable success. Warikoo emphasized the importance of pursuing personal goals, maintaining a growth mindset, and embracing continuous learning.

Reflecting on the mentorship program, Ankur Warikoo expressed his gratitude and motivation, stating, "I am humbled by the incredible work I have witnessed among the participants. The wisdom and inspiration gained from years of tremendous success in building communities and institutions are truly remarkable. It was an honor for me to act as a mentor, sharing the story of my life and the lessons I've learned along the way. I believe that embracing a growth mindset, challenging oneself every day, and staying true to one's aspirations can lead to surprising achievements, even beyond what we might initially imagine."

During the program, Warikoo highlighted three crucial aspects that can fuel personal and professional growth. He explained, "Surround yourselves with people who are different from you, and have diverse perspectives and challenges that foster growth. The purpose of life is not to seek comfort but to embrace challenges and take risks, even in the face of failure. "Secondly, Warikoo acknowledged the shift towards instant gratification in today's society and stressed the importance of understanding and adapting to this change, especially for the younger generation. Third, he explained the dangers of entitlement. He said, "One should remain humble, grateful, and open to continuous learning from those around them."

Warikoo also stated, "Success demands courage, vulnerability, and truth. Being a lifelong student is the greatest gift, opening endless possibilities for learning. Knowledge is accessible to all, regardless of wealth or influence. The key is to never be complacent, but to challenge yourself, learn from others, and embrace failure. Mastering your mindset is the winning formula for life's success."

Reflecting on the success of the mentorship program, Rishabh Siroya, President of NAREDCO NextGen Maharashtra, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The mentorship program has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the participants, equipping them with the necessary tools and mindset. We are immensely grateful to Ankur Warikoo for such an insightful and thought-provoking session. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to all the participants for their overwhelming response and active participation."

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, National Vice-Chairman, NAREDCO, stressed the importance of lifelong learning. He stated, "I love to learn. If I haven't learned something new in the last few months, I feel incomplete."Dr Hiranandani highlighted the significance of consistent self-improvement, encouraging a 1% daily progress. He informed that success is not solely determined by what and how one learns, but by making learning a fundamental part of one's character. He stressed, "Keep on learning, improving, and unlearning. It's the key to succeeding in life, regardless of advantages or background."

At the same event, NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen also unveiled their upcoming major annual event- Excelerate 2.0(Unlocking Tech In the Real Estate). The cutting-edge tech event for Real Estate is set to revolutionize the market this August 2023.

The collaboration between NAREDCO Maharashtra, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. and RR Parkon has showcased their commitment to fostering the development of the real estate industry and empowering the next generation of professionals. By providing a platform for mentorship and knowledge exchange, this program has further solidified NAREDCO's mission to drive excellence, innovation, and growth in the real estate sector.

