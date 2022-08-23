Naturo Indiabull Ltd’s Rs. 10.92 crore public issue on BSE SME platform opens for subscription on August 22

Mr. Gautam Jain, Founder and Managing Director & Ms. Jyoti Choudhary, Founder and Promoter, Naturo Indiabull Ltd

Company to issue 36.4 lakh Equity shares of Rs. 10 face value at a price of Rs. 30 per share; Propose to list on BSE-SME Exchange

Highlights:- · Public issue opens for subscription from August 22 and closes on August 24 · Minimum lot size for application is 4,000 shares; Minimum IPO application amount Rs. 1.2 lakh · Funds raised through the issue will be used to fund expansion plans, meeting working capital requirements for the company’s business activities and general corporate purposes · For the FY21-22 company reported revenues of Rs. 11.45 crore and Net Profit of Rs. 1.09 crore · Finshore Management Services Ltd is the lead manager of the issue.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 23: Public issue of Jaipur based, Naturo Indiabull Ltd – emerging company in the FMCG industry opens for subscription on August 22. Company received approval to launch its public issue on BSE SME Exchange Platform. Company is planning to raise Rs. 10.92 crore through initial public offering to fund its expansion plans, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Finshore Management Services Ltd is the lead manager of the issue. Public issue will close on August 24.

The initial public offering will comprise a fresh issue of 36.4 lakh equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 30 per share (including a premium of Rs. 20 per equity share) aggregating upto Rs. 10.92 crore. Minimum lot size for the application is 4,000 shares which translates in to Rs. 1.2 lakh per application. Retail allocation for the IPO is 50% – 17.28 lakh shares totaling Rs. 5.18 crore.

Incorporated in 2016, Naturo Indiabull Ltd is an emerging company in the business of Fast Moving Consumer Goods. Company was founded by Mr. Gaurav Jain and Ms. Jyoti Choudhary. Company is in the business of trading of various health products and kits including Sanitary Towels, Sanitary Napkins, hand sanitizer and other health kits etc.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Gautam Jain, Founder and Managing Director, Naturo Indiabull Ltd said, ” As part of company’s growth strategy, it will aim for a deeper penetration in Rajasthan market and also expand to other regions. Company is also diversifying its products to various health and herbal products like, juices, soaps, shampoos, medicines, tablets, etc. under the name and style of Naturo Indiabull Limited. The Company has started distribution of Samples. We are hopeful that after the proposed public issue, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all stakeholders while consistently delivering quality products.”

In the year of 2018, company diversified its business and entered into business of selling various health and herbal products including juices, soaps, shampoos, medicines, tablets, etc. For the FY21-22 company reported revenues of Rs. 11.45 crore, EBITDA of Rs. 1.50 crore and Net Profit of Rs. 1.09 crore. Promoter group holding in the company currently at 42.17%.

Post- issue the promoter group holding in the company will be 27.12%. Shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME platform. Post issue share capital of the company will increase to Rs. 10.19 crore comprising 1.01 crore shares of Rs. 10 face value. Net Worth and Reserves of the company post issue will stand at Rs. 22.98 crore and Rs. 12.78 crore respectively. Book value per share as on 31 March 2022 is Rs. 19.30 per share.

