NBR Group Announces 'Soul of the Seasons' Luxury Apartments Off Sarjapur Road: Redefining Urban Luxury with 'Resort Living, Every Day'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: NBR Group, one of South India's most trusted and progressive real estate developers, has announced the launch of its new premium residential offering 'Soul of the Seasons', exclusive 3 BHK apartments at Mullur, off Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. The project has received approval from RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority). Conceptualized around the idea of 'Resort Living, Every Day', the project blends modern urban lifestyles with the rare luxury of open, green spacesbringing together elegance, community, and conscious living in one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing corridors.

This premium launch also marks a defining moment in NBR Group's transformation to premium, future-ready vertical communitiesresponding to the evolving aspirations of urban Bengaluru and a new generation of homeowners.

NBR has applied the GAIA philosophy into this premium project, which integrates the five elementsEther, Air, Fire, Water, and Earthinto all its designs. More than mere symbols, they form the foundation of how NBR's real estate philosophy of homes, communities, and landscapes interact with both nature and society. By placing ecological balance at the core, NBR strives to create environments that simultaneously support luxury accessibility and foster meaningful connections between people and the nature.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Nagabhushana Reddy, Founder & Managing Director, NBR Group, said: "At NBR Group, we've always believed that a home should be more than four wallsit should be an ecosystem of comfort, community, and well-being. With the launch of 'Soul of the Seasons', we are offering just that: premium 3 BHK residences surrounded by open, green spaces and curated amenities that bring the feeling of a luxury resort into everyday living in an area spanning 9.6 acres. Bengaluru deserves thoughtfully planned spaces, and we are proud to contribute to the city's evolving skyline with a development that prioritizes openness, greenery, and liveability."

Strategically located near Bengaluru's leading IT hubs, strategically schools, healthcare institutions, and upcoming infrastructure developments, the project is designed for discerning homebuyers who seek not just a home, but a complete lifestyle experience. The spacious 3 BHK residences feature contemporary architecture, expansive balconies, high-end finishes, and thoughtfully curated amenities, offering residents a resort-like escape within the city. NBR Group leverages the latest construction technologies to build secure, high-quality homes, enhancing the smart living experience for their valued customers.

This launch strengthens the brand's commitment to building luxury, green, and community-first developments, aligned with the city's evolving real estate landscape.For more details, visit - www.nbrgroup.in

About NBR Group

NBR Group is a Bengaluru-based real estate development company with a legacy spanning over two decades. Founded in 1998 by visionary entrepreneur Mr. Nagabhushana Reddy, the Group has grown to become one of South India's most trusted names in plotted developments, premium residential communities, and luxury villas. Since its inception, NBR Group has become a hallmark of trust and innovation in South India's real estate landscape. With over 12 million square feet of residential space developed and thousands of families served, the company's legacy reflects a deep commitment to quality, customer-centricity, and forward-thinking design.

