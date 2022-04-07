NEET UG 2022: Exam on July 17, registration starts on the official site [check out the complete process & avoid these mistakes]

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the entrance examination that is conducted every year for admissions into medical and paramedical courses. It is expected to be conducted on July 17, 2022. The conducting body of the examination is National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam syllabus is divided into three subjects (physics, chemistry and biology). The maximum mark offered for this examination is 720. The registration date for the NEET examination has already begun on April 2, 2022. The last date to apply for NEET is May 7, 2022.

NEET 2022 registration dates:

* NEET 2022 notification - April 6, 2022

* NEET 2022 application process - April 6, 2022, to May 6, 2022 (11:50 pm)

* NEET 2022 application fee payment deadline - May 7, 2022 (11:50 pm)

* NEET 2022 admit card - The first week of June 2022

* NEET 2022 exam date - July 17, 2022

NEET 2022 eligibility criteria:

Before a candidate proceeds towards filling up the NEET 2022 registration form, the candidate should make sure that he/she fits rightfully into the eligibility criteria set forward for the NEET Examination. The following are the eligibility criteria:

*Educational qualifications: Candidates should clearly pass their class 12th board examination or any equivalent exam from a recognized board or institute in the stream of science with physics, chemistry and biology as their compulsory subjects.

*Candidates who have just appeared for their board exams and are waiting for their results are also considered eligible to apply for NEET 2022.

*Minimum marks required in the qualifying exam: Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 50 percent aggregate in their respective qualifying exam (45 per cent for PWD candidates and 40 percent for SC, ST and OBC candidates).

*The minimum age requirement: The minimum age requirement of the participating candidates should be 17 years as of December 31, 2022, and there has been no mention of the upper age limit for NEET 2022.

*Nationality: The candidates interested to take the NEET 2022 examination should be either Indian Nationals or Non-Resident Indians (NRI), Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and Persons of Indian Origin and Foreign Nationals.

Document requirements for NEET 2022 registration:

-Scanned photograph

-Both passport size and postcard size photographs are acceptable.

-The photograph must be a recent one and not older than three months.

-The photograph must contain the name of the candidate and the date printed below.

-The size of the photograph must be 10 Kb to 200 Kb for passport size, and 10 Kb to 200 Kb for postcard size.

-Scanned signature

-A candidate must upload the signature in black ink on a white background.

-The size of the scanned signature must be 4Kb to 30 Kb

-Scanned thumb impression

-Candidate must upload the left-hand thumb impression with blue ink on white paper.

-The size of the scanned impression must be 10 Kb to 200 Kb.

Steps to fill NEET 2022 registration form:

-The candidate should visit the official website of NEET 2022.

-On the website the candidate should click on the NEET 2022 registration tab.

-After reading the instructions carefully the candidate should click on the confirmation check box at the end of the page.

-The candidate should click on proceed to apply online for NEET (UG) 2022.

-Once the registration form opens the candidate must enter the required details.

-After filling out the form the candidate needs to upload the required documents.

-Then the final step is to proceed with the payment.

-After filling the form, a provisional need application number is generated which needs to be preserved till the admission process is over.

Mistakes to be avoided:

-The candidate should fill in the information carefully without any mistakes.

-The candidate must take care of the deadlines for the registration process for NEET 2022.

-The candidate should visit the official website of NEET 2022 frequently to stay updated.

