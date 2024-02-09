Net-Flicks - Corporate Badminton Championship in Bengaluru

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9: Net-Flicks', a Corporate Badminton Championship is scheduled to be held on 8, 9, 15, 16 of JUNE 2024, at the KBA (Karnataka Badminton Association) stadium in Bangalore. The tournament will have a prize purse of INR 5 lakhs, attracting badminton players from various corporates across the city.

The tournament format is a league cum knock out basis and as per the BWF Laws. There are seven categories of participation. All matches will be played at KBA with Yonex Feather Shuttles. All matches are scheduled during weekends. All matches will be live-streamed on all match days.

Ravishankar, Co-founder of Pavilion Sports, said we are thrilled to announce "Net-Flicks", a Corporate Badminton Championship under the aegis of KBA. A premier corporate event that brings together hundreds of badminton players both men and women working in various companies for an exciting and competitive platform. We look forward to hosting over 600 players from 50+ corporates.

A senior official of KBA said, we are happy to be associated with Pavilion Sports in organising 'Net-Flicks' Corporate Badminton. We are very excited to bring top corporate players into KBA and give them a professional experience of playing in our venues.

Our aim is to foster a spirit of sportsmanship and healthy competition among participants. The tournament promises not only thrilling matches but also an opportunity for networking within the corporate community.

To participate in the tournament, interested companies can call +91-988-000-6639 or send an email to pk@pavilionsports.net from the HR desk. The entries in each category are limited and on a first-cum first-serve basis.

For more info call +91-988-000-6639 or visit www.net-flicks.in

For Partnerships enquiries call +91-889-859-1630

