Netradeep Eye Hospital forms JV with Maxivision Eye Hospitals

Netradeep Eye Hospital, the name synonymous with quality eye-care healthcare in and around Rajkot for more than three decades, has formed a joint venture with Maxivision Eye Hospitals, as part of its plans to expand to more cities in Saurashtra.

From a small hospital in Upleta in 1987, Netradeep Eye Hospital has become the largest chain of eye hospitals in Rajkot with four hospitals under the leadership of Dr. Vasant Sapovadia, the pioneer of best-in-class eye surgeries and new advanced technologies in the region.

Netradeep Eye Hospital has formed a joint venture with Maxivision Eye Hospital, one of the largest eye care chains in south India with more than 20 hospitals, and rebranded itself as Netradeep Maxivision Eye Hospital. The hospitals will start operating under the new brand name from this month.

"I am very happy with the growth of Netradeep Eye Hospital and the high-quality eye care services we have been able to provide to the people of Rajkot and surrounding areas over the years. I want to expand to other cities in Saurashtra with the vision to become the largest eye care chain in the region. Maxivision Group of Eye Hospitals has been growing rapidly in different states, and we believe that their professional management team will help us realise our vision of growing in Saurashtra in a much faster and better way. The partnership will also allow us to further enhance our services in Rajkot and elsewhere. We are all elated as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey," said Dr Sapovadia, Managing Director and Senior Surgeon of Netradeep Eye Hospital.

Dr GSK Velu, Chairman of Maxivision Eye Hospitals, said, "At Maxivision, our philosophy is to build good hospitals with excellent doctors and equipped with the best technologies to provide affordable yet high-quality eye care services to patients across different states. We have successful partnership models with leading doctors in Gujarat and admire their drive and vision. Our partnership with Netradeep will strive to provide the best quality eye care services to people in entire Saurashtra."

Speaking on the occasion, Sudheer, Group CEO of Maxivision Eye Hospitals, said "We are very happy to partner with Dr Vasant Sapovadia and his team. We will soon enhance patient care services in all its hospitals and introduce more world-class facilities. A group of dynamic professionals will manage patient care operations, quality clinical management, and expansion in the region."

The joint venture's immediate plan is to expand Netradeep Maxivision Eye Hospitals to Morbi, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Upleta, and Porbandar, and become the largest eye care chain in the region.

"We are also working on partnership models in other leading cities of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar with a vision to be the largest eye care chain in the state," added Sudheer.

All existing hospitals of Netradeep Eye Hospital are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and comprehensive diagnostic facilities. Dr Sapovadia and his team of eight doctors manage 200 patients a day in these centres. Some of the services offered include advanced cataract surgeries, robotic cataract surgeries, Lasik laser, smile refractive surgeries, contoura vision treatment, treatment for diabetic retina, glaucoma, cornea, paediatric eye care, etc.

